Abu Dhabi, UAE: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a flagship hospital in the UAE for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has seen strong growth in specialist heart rhythm procedures, completing more than 400 catheter and device-based cardiac interventions in 2025. This included 100 procedures to treat atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most common long-term heart rhythm disorder.

AFib causes the heart to beat quickly and irregularly and, if not properly treated, can increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and other serious complications. At SSMC, these cases were treated using pulse field ablation, a newer approach to heart rhythm correction that uses carefully controlled electrical energy to disrupt faulty signals in the heart while limiting impact on surrounding tissue.

SSMC combines pulse field ablation with three-dimensional cardiac mapping, allowing doctors to see and treat abnormal heart rhythms with greater accuracy. This combination supports safer procedures, improves precision, and helps reduce procedure time and radiation exposure for both patients and clinical teams.

This progress highlights the hospital’s growing capability in advanced cardiac rhythm care and its focus on bringing complex, specialised treatments closer to patients in the UAE. The use of pulse field ablation alongside 3D mapping also aligns with wider efforts to improve outcomes in high-acuity care by strengthening safety, efficiency, and clinical consistency in complex cardiac procedures.

Commenting on this progress, Dr. Abdulqader Almessabi, Chief Medical Officer at SSMC, said: “Our commitment to excellence drives us to expand access to highly specialised care that meets the evolving needs of our community. The continued growth in electrophysiology volumes, especially in atrial fibrillation ablation, highlights not only the clinical capabilities we have built but also our ambition to position the UAE among global leaders in complex cardiovascular care. We are proud of the expertise demonstrated by our teams and remain focused on advancing patient outcomes through innovation, collaboration, and compassionate care.”

Atrial fibrillation ablation is among the most technically demanding types of cardiac ablation, requiring precision, multidisciplinary coordination, and advanced technology. By performing close to 100 cases annually, SSMC’s EP team has built numbers that align with international centres, supporting both clinical proficiency and patient outcomes.

Dr. Yousef Alattar, Consultant and Chair of the Cardiology Division at SSMC, said: “Performing more than 400 catheter and device-based cardiac interventions, including nearly 100 atrial fibrillation ablation procedures last year is a testament to the dedication, skill, and collaborative spirit of our cardiology and electrophysiology teams. Atrial fibrillation ablation is one of the most complex interventional cardiac procedures, and achieving this volume demonstrates both the readiness of our service and the trust placed in us by patients. This growth reinforces SSMC’s continued progress and commitment and to delivering high-quality, specialised cardiac care.”

Led by Dr. Omar AlFalasi, Consultant Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist, SSMC’s Electrophysiology programme delivers diagnostic and therapeutic care for a wide range of cardiac electrical abnormalities, supported by advanced mapping, imaging-integrated navigation, and multidisciplinary clinical teams. The service relies on collaboration across cardiology specialties, imaging, anaesthesia, specialised EP nursing, and a dedicated EP laboratory equipped with the latest technologies.

SSMC’s early adoption to Pulse Field Ablation technology places it among a small number of centres worldwide offering this emerging electrophysiology treatment.

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