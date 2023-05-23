SSMC is Abu Dhabi’s first hospital to secure and provide this breakthrough medication for Alzheimer’s patients in the country.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), one of the UAE’s largest hospitals for serious and complex care and a joint-venture partnership between Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and Mayo Clinic, has diagnosed an elderly couple with Alzheimer’s disease and placed them on a novel Food and Drug Administration - approved medication. SSMC is Abu Dhabi’s first hospital to secure and provide this breakthrough medication, which reduces the progression of the neurological disorder by working with the body’s immune system to clear amyloid protein buildup from the brain.

The SSMC patients, a husband and his wife, who are both 68 years old, were brought to the hospital by their son who remarked that they exhibited unusual neurological symptoms, such as repetitive forgetfulness. Dr. Ahmed Shatila, neurology consultant at SSMC, conducted an in-depth evaluation of both patients and diagnosed them with Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia and impacts a person’s behavior, thinking capabilities, intellectual functions and social skills. Memory loss is the most common symptom in patients with the disease, and although there’s no cure for it currently, medications like the one prescribed for the couple address the underlying biology of the disease and reduce beta-amyloid plaques from clumping together, helping to significantly reduce the disease’s progression. Amyloid is a toxic protein in the brain linked to cognitive disease.

Dr. Ahmed Shatila, Neurology Consultant at SSMC, said: “Fortunately, both my patients were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at an early stage, which meant that they were well suited to receive this novel therapy that is used to treat milder forms of Alzheimer’s. Thanks to the latest scientific advancements and valuable exchanges among our highly experienced and multidisciplinary medical team, SSMC is able to contribute to an improved quality of life for patients living with complex disorders.”

Dr. Shatila commented on his patients’ current state: “I am glad to report that both patients are stable after receiving the medication and their family members have remarked improvements in their levels of memory loss.”

Dr. Deanne Kashiwagi, deputy chief medical officer at SSMC, remarked on the importance of making novel treatments available to patients with progressive disorders and said: “SSMC’s primary mission is to place the needs of our patients first and provide the best care possible to patients closer to home by making accessible a wide range of effective treatments right here in Abu Dhabi.”



About Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC)

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, and Mayo Clinic, a non-profit global leader in medical care, education and research headquartered in the United States of America. Established in 2019, SSMC is the largest tertiary hospital in the UAE and serves to elevate the provision of health care services in the nation under the mandate of the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.



Supported by the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities available, SSMC offers care in 44 specialties. A team of locally and internationally trained physicians and allied health staff work seamlessly together, which promotes comprehensive interdisciplinary learning, allowing SSMC to become a leading hub for integrated patient-centric medical services in the region.



As the region’s leading tertiary facility, SSMC has 742 patient beds, 18 operating theatres and includes a hybrid operating room, 26 neonatal intensive care units and the UAE’s largest pathology lab.



For more information on Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City or to book an appointment, visit https://ssmcabudhabi.ae/.

About SEHA

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public health care system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.



SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.



SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class health care. SEHA operates 13 hospitals with 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 2 blood banks.



ts facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients. SEHA is one of the largest integrated health care providers in the Middle East with more than 18,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news and Mayo Clinic Facts for more information about Mayo.



