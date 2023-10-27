Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), one of the UAE’s largest hospitals for serious and complex care and a joint-venture partnership between Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and Mayo Clinic, has been honored with the prestigious Dr. Kwang Tae Kim Grand Hospital Award at the International Hospital Federation (IHF) Awards 2023, in recognition of its commitment to service excellence and patient care.

The award is the highest honor for an individual hospital within the IHF and is presented to the organization that demonstrates excellence across five dimensions of health care delivery – health service quality, patient experience, clinical outcomes and health equity, cost efficiency and workforce well-being.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Naser Ammash, chief executive officer of SSMC, said: "We are incredibly honored to receive the Dr. Kwang Tae Kim Grand Hospital Award, a testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment of our entire team at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City. This accolade reflects our relentless pursuit of service excellence, and our commitment to providing the highest quality of care to our patients while creating the best workplace environment for our staff.”

Since its launch, SSMC has delivered holistic and transformational health care for the community of Abu Dhabi and the wider region. The hospital has recorded a year-on-year increase in patient satisfaction and well-being of its employees, garnering a reputation as a trusted and innovative health care service provider.

SSMC has also made significant strides as a premier academic and research institution, marking a growing number of training programs, clinical trials and publications. Moving forward, SSMC remains committed to its journey of becoming a Category of One destination medical center in the UAE and wider region.

“We share this award with all our staff, who work tirelessly every day to meet the needs of our patients” added Dr. Ammash. “It is a significant milestone in our journey to set new standards for health care delivery and excellence and as a result make a positive impact on the lives of our patients and the community we serve.”

Launched in 2015, the annual IHF Awards honor excellence in hospitals and health care organizations around the world. This year’s ceremony was held at the 46th IHF World Hospital Congress in Lisbon, Portugal and was attended by prominent hospital and health care leaders from around the globe.

