First-of-its-kind school-based hub in the region combining elite performance pathways with inclusive access

Dubai, UAE – Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Secretary-General of the UAE Wrestling Federation, yesterday inaugurated the GEMS Centre of Excellence for Sports at GEMS Metropole School – Motor City, marking a significant step forward in the UAE’s ambition to develop world-class sporting talent through education-led pathways aligned with the National Sports Strategy 2031.

The inauguration reflects a shared national commitment to nurturing young athletes, expanding access to high-performance sport, and embedding physical excellence, resilience, and wellbeing into the education system. The launch ceremony was attended by senior leaders from GEMS Education, strategic partners, and distinguished guests from the global sports and performance ecosystem, including Kaarina Pagil, VP, Under Armour; Levi McGrattan, COO, FITT Meals; Yaser Al Qubaisi, Sports Development Director at UAE Wrestling Federation; Erik Stibijl, Head of Grassroots and Talent Identification, Hamzah Sheeraz, Professional Boxer; and Lord Sebastian Coe, Special Advisor for Sports at the GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI) and two-time Olympic gold medallist and President of World Athletics.

The GEMS Centre of Excellence for Sports at GEMS Metropole School – Motor City is the first school-based hub of its kind in the region, bringing together world-class facilities, elite coaching, sports science, and wellbeing support under one integrated model. Uniquely, the Centre will provide free access to training and facilities for selected young athletes on an Olympic pathway, ensuring that sporting opportunity is driven by talent and commitment — not financial background.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan said :

“This Centre represents an important milestone in our efforts to develop sporting talent through education and structured pathways. At the UAE Wrestling Federation, we strongly believe in investing in young athletes at an early age, creating environments that nurture excellence, discipline, and long-term success in line with the UAE National Sports Strategy.”

In September 2025, the GEMS Metropole School – Motor City, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UAE Wrestling Federation positioning the school as an Olympic wrestling training hub and supporting the UAE’s ambition to develop wrestling as a future Olympic medal opportunity. The Centre is further strengthened through strategic partnerships with Under Armour, FITT Meals, KULA, and VALD Performance, ensuring global standards in performance, recovery, nutrition, and data-driven athlete development.

Jay Varkey, Deputy CEO, GEMS Education said: “At GEMS, we are committed to providing well-rounded education to our students, we believe sport is a powerful enabler of character, confidence, and lifelong wellbeing. The GEMS Centre of Excellence for Sports represents our commitment to developing the whole child — academically, physically, and mentally - while contributing meaningfully to the UAE’s long-term vision for sporting excellence.”

Nav Iqbal, Principal and CEO, GEMS Metropole School – Motor City, said: "This Centre marks a defining milestone for our school and community. It creates inclusive, world-class opportunities for students of all abilities to grow, compete, and discover their potential, while reinforcing our mission to nurture confident, resilient young people prepared for the future.”

The Centre features a comprehensive mix of outdoor and indoor facilities, including football, athletics, swimming, racket sports, multi-sport halls, and a high-performance institute equipped for strength and conditioning, recovery, and performance analysis. It will primarily train young athletes aged seven to 18, while also working with external partners such as ESM and local professional clubs, including Al Wasl FC, to widen access and collaboration.

The Centre will primarily train young athletes from seven to 18 years. It is working with external partners, like ESM, to enable students from private sports clubs and international sports teams such as Samoa Rugby to access its facilities. High-performance camps for ESM clubs, including Ellevate Football Academy, AIS Athletics, and Hamilton Aquatics, are in the pipeline.

At the heart of the initiative is a high-performance curriculum delivered by expert coaches and former professional athletes. All students at GEMS Metropole School – Motor City will undertake structured modules in sports nutrition, strength and conditioning, and performance psychology, promoting healthy habits, positive body image, resilience, and functional movement — skills increasingly vital in the modern world.

Looking ahead, GEMS plans to scale this model across its wider school network and host large-scale professional learning events, including a High-Performance Sport Conference scheduled for June 2026, further reinforcing GEMS’ leadership in education-driven sports development.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating over 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.

Learn more at www.gemseducation.com

