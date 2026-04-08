Dubai – At a time when the definition of luxury is undergoing a profound transformation, Shaza Hotels is emerging as a brand that goes beyond conventional hospitality – placing cultural authenticity, emotional connection and purposeful experiences at the heart of its philosophy.

In an industry often driven by scale and standardisation, Shaza Hotels offers a distinct perspective: that true luxury lies not in excess, but in relevance. Inspired by the rich traditions and stories of the historic Silk Route, the brand has built its identity around creating spaces and experiences that resonate deeply with today’s discerning traveller.

Rather than replicating a uniform model across destinations, Shaza Hotels approaches each property as a reflection of its cultural context – where design, service and guest experience are thoughtfully curated to reflect the heritage, spirit and narrative of the location.

Commenting on the brand’s positioning, Shaji Abu Salih, Vice President, Business Development and Growth, Shaza Hotels and Mysk by Shaza, said: “Luxury today is no longer defined by scale or opulence alone. It is defined by how relevant and meaningful an experience feels to the guest. At Shaza Hotels, we believe that cultural authenticity is not a differentiator – it is a responsibility. Our focus is on creating spaces that are rooted in heritage yet designed for the modern traveller, where every stay feels both personal and purposeful.”

At the core of the brand are three defining pillars: Cultural Authenticity, Experiential Depth and Thoughtful Growth.

Cultural Authenticity is not treated as a design theme, but as a guiding principle. From architecture and interiors to culinary offerings and service rituals, every touchpoint is designed to evoke a sense of place and belonging. Guests are not just accommodated – they are invited into a journey shaped by tradition and storytelling.

Experiential Depth reflects the brand’s commitment to creating meaningful and memorable stays. Whether through curated dining experiences, tranquil wellness offerings or culturally inspired guest interactions, Shaza Hotels focuses on emotional resonance as much as operational excellence.

Thoughtful Growth underpins the brand’s expansion strategy. Rather than pursuing rapid scale, Shaza Hotels prioritises sustainable development, strategic market selection and long-term value creation – ensuring that each new property strengthens the integrity of the brand.

This philosophy is reflected across Shaza’s growing portfolio, which spans key destinations in the Middle East and beyond. Each property is designed to deliver a sense of calm, refinement and connection – balancing traditional influences with contemporary expectations.

As a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), Shaza Hotels also extends its reach globally, offering guests access to a wider network of distinctive properties while maintaining its unique identity and independence.

In a rapidly evolving hospitality landscape, Shaza Hotels stands as a reminder that the most powerful experiences are not those that impress – but those that connect.

About Shaza Hotels

Shaza Hotels is a luxury hotel management company renowned for delivering authentic Arabian hospitality. Drawing inspiration from the rich traditions and cultures along the historic Silk Route offering an unparalleled experience defined by exquisite Middle Eastern décor, tranquil ambiances and impeccable service, crafted for the most discerning travelers.

With an impressive portfolio of iconic properties, including Shaza Doha in Qatar, The flagship Mysk Al Mouj in Muscat, Mysk Al Balad in Madinah and Mysk Al Fateh, Bahrain. Shaza continues its rapid expansion. Its upcoming openings this year in KSA, UAE and Orlando will further reinforce the brand’s position as a leader in luxury hospitality.



As a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), Shaza Hotels provides guests with access to an extensive portfolio of upscale and signature hotels worldwide. For more information, please visit www.shazahotels.com

About Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) & Discovery Loyalty Program

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands with 50 brands and 950 hotels in 100 countries. Its award-winning loyalty programme – GHA DISCOVERY – provides more than 34 million members with recognition, D$ rewards and exclusive experiences across its hotels and partners, both with and without a stay. Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning.

For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com or ghadiscovery.com

For further information please visit:

Shaza Hotels

Website: www.shazahotels.com

Follow us on:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ShazaHotels

Twitter: @ShazaHotels @MyskHotels

Instagram: @ShazaHotels @MyskbyShaza

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shaza-hotels/

#ShazaHotels #IamShaza #MyMysk

For media please contact:

Hina Bakht

Managing Director

EVOPS Marketing & PR

Hina.bakht@evops-pr.com

www.evopsmarketing.com