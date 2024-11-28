Dubai-UAE: SharpMinds Consulting Engineers, a pioneering leader in innovative engineering and architectural solutions, has been awarded the prestigious design and supervision contract for the Emirates International Hospital expansion in the Al Jimi neighbourhood of Al Ain. This contract marks a significant milestone in the hospital’s history, as it undergoes its first major expansion since its establishment in 1993.

Under the terms of the contract, SharpMinds will lead comprehensive patient-centric design and planning services in collaboration with US-based associate MCF Architecture, while also manage the necessary authority approvals, oversee construction supervision, and handle the final testing, commissioning and handing over of the new facility. The extension will not only bring cutting-edge healthcare technology to Al Ain, but also increase the hospital’s overall capacity, addressing the growing demand for high-quality medical care.

The expansion plan includes the addition of over 160 new beds spanning over 40,000 sqm, which will bring the total capacity of the hospital to almost 200 total beds. This extension will facilitate the introduction of several new specialized units and services, enhancing the hospital's ability to provide top-tier medical care.

The new facilities will include a state-of-the-art trauma centre in collaboration with internationally renowned experts, robotics technologies, longevity clinic services, genomics, precision medicine, evidence-based integrative medicine, a comprehensive outpatient department, cosmetology services, advanced rehabilitation, sports medicine and physiotherapy services, a fully-equipped radiology diagnostic suite, endoscopy unit, dedicated ICU and Neonatal ICU/Pediatric ICU beds, labour and delivery rooms with modern birthing suites, luxurious royal suites for patients desiring premium care, five advanced operating theatres, and extensive inpatient medical and surgical wards with isolation rooms for critical care.

Amir H. Greiss, Founder and CEO of SharpMinds said: "We are honoured to contribute to this landmark project, which will greatly elevate healthcare services in Al Ain and its neighbouring communities. Leveraging our expertise in healthcare design, we are committed to delivering innovative, sustainable, and patient-focused solutions that will position this hospital as a leader in UAE healthcare, extending its legacy for years to come."

For his part, Mr. Leenus Patrick Obed, CEO of Emirates International Hospital Group, said: “We are thrilled to partner with SharpMinds Consulting Engineers on this transformative expansion, which will enable us to better serve our community. We are excited to embark on this expansion journey as it will be a testament, which reflects our unwavering commitment to providing world-class healthcare services. Our focus remains on enhancing patient experience, investing in innovative technologies and fostering a culture of excellence within our organization. We are proud of the long-term achievements of Emirates International Hospital and we look forward to continuing to serve our communities with compassion and dedication.”

SharpMinds Consulting Engineers’ involvement in this flagship project further solidifies the company’s standing as a key player in healthcare design and engineering. Known for its innovative and sustainable solutions, SharpMinds excels in delivering complex projects while maintaining a keen sensitivity to local cultural needs.

About SharpMinds Consulting Engineers:

SharpMinds Consulting Engineers, a leader in UAE's architectural and engineering sector, excels in innovative solutions for tomorrow's spaces. Specializing in architecture, engineering, interior design, project management, and urban planning, the firm focuses on healthcare, commercial, residential, and urban projects. With a senior leadership team boasting over 70 years of combined international experience, SharpMinds aligns with the UAE's vision to create innovative, nature-harmonious environments, leading the next wave of architectural and engineering excellence.