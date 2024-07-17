Dubai-UAE: SharpMinds Consulting Engineers, a pioneering leader in innovative engineering and architectural solutions, proudly announces its strategic association with IKM Architecture Inc., a distinguished US-based architectural firm with over 100 years of experience. Through this collaboration, SharpMinds is committed to enhancing its services and providing regional clients with an international perspective on quality, safety, and other critical guidelines for designing projects in the UAE and throughout the region.

This association marks a significant milestone for SharpMinds Consulting Engineers, fostering international growth and specialized innovation while preserving a deep understanding of local culture. Under the terms of the agreement, SharpMinds will exclusively represent IKM Architecture's interests throughout the Middle East for the next two years in pursuit of specific healthcare, research, and technology design projects in the region, wherein IKM would supply expertise in relation to concept and schematic design, programming, and planning aspects.

"Our new association fortifies the strong foundation of collaboration upon which our practice was built," said Amir H. Greiss, Founder and CEO of SharpMinds. "We aim to enrich communities through thoughtful design, planning and engineering, to make a lasting impact. With partners like IKM Architecture Inc., we are better positioned to deliver exceptional outcomes and experiences for our clients and end users. This alignment reflects our shared philosophy and commitment to excellence. On behalf of the entire SharpMinds family, we could not be more excited about the future."

IKM Architecture President, Tami Greene, the firm’s first female president in their 110+ year long history, said: "We are thrilled to embark on this journey with SharpMinds Consulting Engineers. This association allows us to bring our century-long legacy of architectural excellence to the dynamic and rapidly growing markets of the Middle East. Together, we will set new benchmarks in design and innovation, creating spaces that inspire and uplift communities."

IKM Architecture Inc. boasts a rich history spanning over a century, with its roots firmly planted in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Established in its current form in 1987, IKM has earned a stellar reputation, particularly in the healthcare sector, where its innovative and award-winning projects have set new standards in architectural excellence. The firm operates out of Pennsylvania and Ohio and is deeply involved with the American Institute of Architects as well as The Advisory Board Company, a Washington, D.C. based research, technology, and consulting organization.

The association will commence with a design competition of a major healthcare and research project this year, the first of many joint endeavours aimed at transforming the Middle East's architectural landscape.

SharpMinds specializes in architecture, engineering, interior design, project management, and urban planning. With a focus on healthcare, commercial, residential, and urban development projects, the senior leadership team at SharpMinds brings over 70 years of combined local and international experience, ensuring expert consultancy and outstanding project delivery with local cultural sensitivity.

About SharpMinds Consulting Engineers:

SharpMinds Consulting Engineers, a leader in UAE's architectural and engineering sector, excels in innovative solutions for tomorrow's spaces. Specializing in architecture, engineering, interior design, project management, and urban planning, the firm focuses on healthcare, commercial, residential, and urban projects. With a senior leadership team boasting over 70 years of combined international experience, SharpMinds aligns with the UAE's vision to create innovative, sustainable environments, leading the next wave of architectural and engineering excellence.

About IKM Architecture:

IKM is an architecture, planning, and design firm with offices in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Columbus with over 50 employees. Founded in 1911, the firm works with many clients across market sectors including healthcare, higher education, K-12 education, workplace, science and technology, and civic and cultural. Our firm’s culture is driven by curiosity to improve the human experience by providing innovative and informed design solutions that create enduring value in a continually changing world.