Dubai, UAE: SharpMinds Consulting Engineers, a pioneering leader in innovative engineering and architectural solutions, proudly announces its official launch in the UAE. As a newly established firm, SharpMinds is set to redefine the boundaries of the built environment with sustainable, human-centered designs that resonate across diverse sectors including healthcare, commercial, residential, and urban development.

"SharpMinds Consulting Engineers is not just another firm; it's a linkage of innovation and sustainability aimed at enriching communities through thoughtful design and engineering to make a lasting impact," stated Amir H. Greiss, Founder and CEO of SharpMinds. "Our vision aligns seamlessly with the UAE's commitment to sustainable development and architectural excellence. We are excited to contribute to the nation’s growth with our forward-thinking approaches and internationally recognized expertise."

SharpMinds specializes in architecture, engineering, interior design, project management, and urban planning. With a focus on healthcare, commercial, residential, and urban development projects, the senior leadership team at SharpMinds brings over 70 years of combined local and international experience, ensuring expert consultancy and outstanding project delivery with local cultural sensitivity. The team's diverse experience encompasses involvement in some of the UAE's most prestigious projects and significant collaborations with esteemed entities such as the Ministry of Health and Prevention, TAMM, Department of Health, SEHA- Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, Abu Dhabi Commercial Engineering Services, and PureHealth.

As the UAE continues to expand its infrastructure and develop iconic buildings and communities, SharpMinds is delivering innovative architectural and engineering solutions that redefine the limits of construction and design. Additionally, aligning with the ambitious Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which seeks to position Dubai as the world’s premier city for living, SharpMinds plans to embed sustainable practices and eco-friendly technologies into its projects, to support the UAE's vision of environmental stewardship and significantly reducing carbon footprints as a responsible industry member.

SharpMinds also emphasizes human-centered design, creating spaces that not only function effectively and look aesthetically pleasing but also enhance comfort and well-being of the inhabitants.

"By challenging conventional limits and incorporating resilient, sustainable practices, our multidisciplinary approach not only advances the frontier of architecture and engineering but also enhances connectivity,livability, and efficiency, setting new standards for the industry and client experience," Greiss added.

As it moves forward, SharpMinds Consulting Engineers is poised to lead the next wave of architectural and engineering innovation, creating sustainable and resonant spaces that are not only built for today but designed for tomorrow.

