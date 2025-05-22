Eng. Abdallah Sallam: The future of work is being redefined by new generations who value flexibility, purpose, and well-being. In this context, Shark Tank Business Park is a proactive move to shape the future dynamics of the workplace

Cairo - Madinet Masr (EGX Code: MASR.CA), one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers, in partnership with Innovative Media Productions (IMP) and Sony Pictures Entertainment, announces the world’s first business-themed park inspired by the global hit show Shark Tank — Shark Tank Business Park, located in Taj City.

This one-of-a-kind destination is designed to seamlessly blend work and play within a dynamic environment that unlocks human potential and drives business growth. Strategically located in Taj City, the 20-acre development reimagines how entrepreneurs work, live, and play—all within a unified and unforgettable experience. It creates a vibrant ecosystem where creativity, ambition, and well-being coexist in harmony.

Built around immersive, experience-driven design principles, Shark Tank Business Park features fluid architecture, lively landscapes, gaming pods, and lush garden brainstorming zones, all curated to spark spontaneous collaboration and innovation.

The development integrates next-generation office spaces with residential neighbourhoods, cultural venues, and a cutting-edge School of Entrepreneurship, while also hosting the first-ever dedicated Shark Tank co-working space—a hub for future business leaders and innovators.

Speaking about the upcoming project, Eng. Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, stated: “Shark Tank Business Park is the first of its kind globally. Inspired by the worldwide success of Shark Tank, the project reflects our vision to create spaces that go beyond functionality. This is more than just office space; we are building a fully integrated ecosystem, featuring thoughtfully designed landscapes and architecture. Every detail has been curated to foster creativity, productivity, and overall well-being within a vibrant business community. Since 2022, we have been driving a comprehensive transformation focused on growth and long-term value creation, Shark Tank Business Park marks a strategic milestone in this journey, reflecting our belief that a strong connection to one’s environment empowers exceptional outcomes.”

He added, “The future of work is being reshaped by new generations prioritizing flexibility, purpose, and well-being. Shark Tank Business Park proactively addresses these shifts by creating a space that fosters creativity, human potential, and entrepreneurial thinking, setting a new benchmark for business environments and driving sustainable growth in Egypt and the region.”

Spanning over 20 acres and comprising 16 buildings, Shark Tank Business Park is set to become a landmark destination for innovation and entrepreneurship. The first phase will be delivered by 2029, with an investment exceeding the equivalent of USD 1 billion.