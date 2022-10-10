Sharjah, UAE: Sharjah Sustainable City has been awarded ‘Best Sustainable Residential Development Sharjah’ at the Arabian Property Awards 2022. This achievement comes as a result of the mixed-use development’s ambitions in creating a world-class, sustainable and happy community in the Middle East and North Africa. The project was also shortlisted for “Sustainable Residential Development Arabia”.

The Arabian Property Awards, a regional competition of the notable International Property Awards, is considered as the region’s most prestigious recognition of excellence in the property industry.

Sharjah Sustainable City is aligned with the global movement towards climate positivity, which means not only reducing carbon emissions but having a positive impact on the environment through renewable energy production, smart waste management and encouraging others to be more eco-aware. The residents of Sharjah Sustainable City will enjoy a healthy and environmentally responsible lifestyle.

The panel of judges at the International Property Awards selected Sharjah Sustainable City for the award on account of offering the UAE a safe, healthy, and cultural environment built according to the highest standards of the cities of the future. Sharjah Sustainable City delivers on all three pillars of sustainability – social, environmental and economic – to form a happy, healthy community, leading by example to move the world towards a better tomorrow.

This award not only marks an important achievement for the city, but will also pave the way in bringing to life more sustainable and innovative projects in the United Arab Emirates.

About Sharjah Sustainable City

Sharjah Sustainable City (SSC) is leading the global movement towards sustainable living, promoting a lifestyle that is compatible with the future. The development provides practical solutions related to food security, water and energy management, as well as natural resources conservation. The city is a joint venture between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Diamond Developers to meet the highest sustainability standards.

For more information, kindly visit the website www.sharjahsustainablecity.ae

