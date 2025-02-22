Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – Sharjah Sports Club has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation (KSQF), an independent global organization dedicated to protecting and empowering vulnerable children worldwide. The Foundation, based in Sharjah and chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, continues the legacy of the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi by advocating for children's rights and safeguarding their well-being, particularly in regions affected by conflict, poverty, and natural disasters.

Through this collaboration, Sharjah Sports Club will support KSQF’s mission by raising awareness about the Foundation’s initiatives and amplifying its impact. This will include displaying KSQF’s animated advertisements on the electronic screens surrounding ADNOC Pro League and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup matches held at Sharjah Sports Club’s stadium. Additionally, the KSQF logo will feature on the media backdrop during press conferences and in the mixed zone at football matches hosted at the club’s main stadium. A permanent KSQF-branded panel will also be installed in the indoor sports hall, ensuring continued visibility for the Foundation across all team sports activities.

The signing ceremony took place at the Sharjah Football Company headquarters and was attended by H.E. Khalid Issa Al Midfa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Sports Club, H.E. Abdullah Al Huraimel, Board of Trustees Member at KSQF; H.E. Ibrahim Mohammed Al Jarwan, Board Member of Sharjah Sports Club and Chairman of Investment and Commercial Development Company; and Lujan Mourad, Director of KSQF.

H.E. Khalid Issa Al Midfa, stated: "This agreement aligns with the club’s strategic plan to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, emphasizing the role of sports clubs in strengthening partnerships with community-focused organizations and supporting humanitarian initiatives."

His Excellency also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of KSQF, for her tireless efforts empowering and protecting the rights of children around the world, particularly those affected by conflict, natural disasters, and poverty.

H.E. Eng. Ibrahim Al Jarwan emphasized the club's commitment to promoting the Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation’s message within the sports community through the participation of Sharjah Sports Club’s teams in competitions both locally and internationally.

H.E. Abdullah Al Huraimel expressed his gratitude to Sharjah Sports Club for their collaboration, formalized through the signing of the agreement. He emphasized that the partnership reflects the shared vision and commitment of both organizations towards social responsibility

His Excellency stated: "This partnership is a significant step in utilizing sports as a powerful tool for social responsibility. Through this cooperation, we aim to raise awareness about children's rights and impactful initiatives KSQF undertakes globally. Together, sports and humanitarian work can drive positive, lasting change that extends beyond the stadiums to those most in need."

Lujan Mourad said: "At KSQF, we are committed to creating a safer and more just future for children through strategic partnerships. This collaboration with Sharjah Sports Club is a pivotal step in raising awareness on our efforts to protect children and advocate for their rights. We believe this partnership will serve as an inspiring model for how sports can support humanitarian causes."

About the Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation (KSQF)

Established in July 2024, the Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation (KSQF), based in Sharjah, is an independent global humanitarian organization dedicated to protecting the rights and well-being of vulnerable children.

Chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the Foundation honors the legacy of the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, striving to create a safer world for children, particularly those in conflict zones.

KSQF focuses on community awareness, safeguarding initiatives, and strategic global partnerships to address the needs of children impacted by conflict, natural disasters, and poverty. The Foundation works to mitigate risks such as exploitation, forced labor, and child trafficking, collaborating with local and international humanitarian entities to enhance protection efforts. Through advocacy, research, and awareness campaigns, KSQF aims to create lasting positive change for children and their communities, fostering a safer and more equitable global society.

