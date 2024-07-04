Sharjah: Oxford Business Group, in collaboration with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), presents its latest Global Platform video titled 'Sharjah focusing on culture and sustainability to drive tourism.' This comprehensive exploration unveils Sharjah's strategic fusion of cultural richness and sustainability initiatives, catalysing growth in the emirate's vibrant tourism sector.

The video featuring Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, spotlights Sharjah's pivotal role in the UAE's tourism landscape, representing over 9% of the country's GDP in 2022. As the third-largest emirate and a UNESCO-acknowledged cultural nucleus since 1998, Sharjah has carved its identity as a family-friendly, environmentally conscious destination, contributing around 10% to Sharjah's non-oil GDP.

Highlighting the emirate's broad appeal to diverse age groups, the video emphasises safety and family-centric experiences as integral components of Sharjah's allure. Substantial infrastructural advancements, including enhanced road networks and an airport anticipated to serve 20 million passengers by 2027, underscore Sharjah's commitment to accessible and seamless tourism.

Following the UAE's successful hosting of the COP28 United Nations Conference on Climate Change, Sharjah is well-positioned to contribute to national and international sustainability efforts. The video showcases Sharjah's strides in environmental preservation and robust waste management practices, aligning with global sustainability imperatives.

A significant emphasis within the video encompasses the preservation of Sharjah's cultural fabric, complemented by sustainable developmental initiatives. The discussions spanned multifaceted aspects, from educational empowerment for women and children to comprehensive infrastructure development encompassing water sanitation, waste management, and sustainable energy.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, expressed the Emirate’s tourism vision for Sharjah's future, highlighting communities’ empowerment, fostering economic growth, and preserving the natural and cultural environment.

“Our commitment is rooted in advocating for a comprehensive strategy that amalgamates diverse facets, ensuring a sustainable future for Sharjah. We firmly believe in an approach that addresses multifaceted challenges, recognising the interconnectedness of economic progress, community empowerment, and environmental preservation as crucial elements for sustained and balanced growth."

Marc-André de Blois, Director of Video Content at Oxford Business Group, noted that this collaborative venture encapsulates diverse local and global perspectives, providing innovative solutions to pressing issues in Sharjah’s tourism sector.

“We embrace an array of diverse local and global perspectives, paving the way for inventive solutions to tackle Sharjah's potential and challenges. This exclusive video outlined how Sharjah is positioning itself as a hub for sustainable tourism and how the emirate is protecting its natural and cultural heritage. Our goal is to set a precedent for holistic and sustainable growth that resonates globally."

The Global Platform video Sharjah focusing on culture and sustainability to drive tourism is available for viewing https://oxfordbusinessgroup.com/videos/global-platform/khalid-jasim-al-midfa-chairman-sharjah-commerce-and-tourism-development-authority-sctda/

