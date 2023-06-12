United Arab Emirates, Sharjah: Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA) is proud to announce the success and accomplishments of its students in the BTEC Level 2 International Award in Performing Arts Programme, a unique and innovative study option that has garnered praise for its brilliant features and distinct approach to performing arts education.

Enid Wright, a talented BTEC student at SPAA, highlighted the programme's standout qualities. "The unique features of the BTEC programme at SPAA that I found particularly brilliant and distinct was all the practical experiences and being able to be part of the show – it wasn't all theory and dull," said Wright. This emphasis on practical experiences sets SPAA apart from other study options, providing students with hands-on learning opportunities and real-world exposure to the performing arts industry.

Wright's personal success story speaks to the high-quality education provided by SPAA's BTEC programme. "I've made great friends and was taught so well that I got a distinction." she shared. The programme's dedicated and talented faculty members ensure students receive top-notch instruction and guidance to reach their full potential.

The BTEC programme at SPAA also plays a pivotal role in preparing students for successful careers in the performing arts industry. "It's taught me how to do a CV and to keep a log of all the opportunities I have done." added Wright. Through practical training, industry insights, and professional development support, SPAA equips students with essential skills and knowledge to thrive in their chosen career paths.

Shania Boeck, another BTEC student at SPAA, expressed appreciation for the programme's unique features. "Being treated maturely in a team environment" is one aspect she found particularly brilliant. This distinctive approach fosters a sense of responsibility and collaboration among students, enabling them to develop vital teamwork skills that are crucial in the performing arts industry.

Boeck also acknowledged the programme's role in furthering her educational pursuits. "By obtaining a recognized qualification, I can use this in my personal statement as additional study." she noted. The BTEC programme enhances students' university applications by providing them with a competitive advantage, showcasing their commitment to continuous learning and their passion for the performing arts.

Taline Juffali, an enthusiastic BTEC student at SPAA, praised the numerous opportunities and events offered by the programme. "This school has many more options than other schools," Juffali emphasized. SPAA's BTEC programme provides detailed class options and opens doors to various experiences, enabling students to explore their passions and interests in a supportive and inclusive environment.

Juffali further highlighted how the BTEC programme at SPAA prepares students for successful careers in the performing arts industry. "The BTEC programme teaches us different stage vocabulary, feedback on performing better, learning how to participate in group scenes, and much more." she shared. Through real-world experiences and training, SPAA equips students with the necessary skills, knowledge, and confidence to excel in the performing arts industry.

Amelia Holloway, another talented BTEC student at SPAA, acknowledged the practical, hands-on experience the programme offers. "BTEC programmes often emphasize practical, hands-on learning," she said. SPAA's BTEC programme provides students with ample opportunities to showcase their talent through performances, exhibitions, and public events. This practical exposure helps students develop their skills, gain confidence, and deepen their understanding of the performing arts industry.

In addition to practical experience, SPAA's BTEC programme encourages creativity, critical thinking, and collaboration. Holloway noted, "We're given opportunities to experiment, develop original ideas, and push the boundaries within our artistic discipline." This nurturing environment enables students to explore their artistic voice and make informed choices in their artistic endeavors.

SPAA's BTEC programme also ensures that students receive extensive support and mentorship from the experienced faculty and staff. Holloway mentioned, "Our BTEC requires collaboration and teamwork," which cultivates essential skills such as communication, problem-solving, and cooperation. This comprehensive support system contributes to students' personal growth, skill development, and overall well-being.

The success of SPAA's BTEC programme extends beyond the boundaries of the Academy, with international affiliations and partnerships enhancing students' experiences. Holloway shared her excitement about the upcoming summer school at the Hammond in Chester, England, which provides further opportunities for growth and exploration.

SPAA takes pride in its students' accomplishments and looks forward to continuing to provide an exceptional BTEC programme that nurtures talent, fosters creativity, and prepares students for successful careers in the performing arts industry.

For more information about the BTEC programme and events at Sharjah Performing Arts Academy, please contact performers@spaa.ae