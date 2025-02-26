Sharjah: In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to establish Sharjah as a leading regional and global hub for media production, Sharjah Media City (Shams) has awarded the contract for the design of the Shams Studios project to STUDIOI. This marks a significant milestone in enhancing the media and film production infrastructure in the Emirate of Sharjah.

This ambitious project is part of Shams' vision to support the creative industries and serve as a fully integrated media production hub. It will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure, featuring cutting-edge studios designed to meet the needs of film and media production companies while attracting major industry players and professionals.

Shams Studios will comprise five state-of-the-art studios, each spanning 1,710 square meters, with a total area of 38,136 square meters, catering to diverse production needs, including film and media projects. The project will feature fully integrated post-production facilities, including editing suites, visual effects technologies, and sound processing rooms, ensuring a seamless, world-class production experience.

The complex will also include 20 creative units for multiple uses, available for both short-term rentals and long-term leases. The complex will also feature collaborative workspaces for creatives, office spaces for production companies, and modern meeting rooms. Furthermore, a dedicated hotel building and exclusive suites for actors and production teams will provide privacy and comfort, complemented by recreational facilities designed to foster creativity and innovation. This holistic approach aims to enhance productivity and encourage collaboration among industry professionals

The construction contract is expected to be awarded by Q4 2025, with a clear timeline set for the project, construction, and equipping phases. This strategic development will further enhance Sharjah’s readiness to host major media productions in record time.

Commenting on the announcement, His Excellency Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, Director of Sharjah Media City (Shams), stated: "The Shams Studios project reflects our unwavering commitment to developing a cutting-edge infrastructure that aligns with the latest global advancements in media and production. This is not just an investment in facilities; it is an investment in the future. We aim to support creatives and businesses worldwide by providing a fully integrated environment that inspires innovation and enables world-class media production. Through this initiative, we aspire to position Sharjah as a prime destination for major production companies and media talents, thereby creating job opportunities, diversifying the local economy, and driving sustainable development in the emirate."

He added that this project will place Sharjah Media City (Shams) at the forefront of advanced media cities, enhancing its ability to attract investments and elevate the creative industries on both regional and international levels.