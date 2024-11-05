Sharjah: the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Center (TAHKEEM) has announced its participation in Dubai Arbitration Week 2024, one of the region’s premier annual legal events. As part of the week’s activities, TAHKEEM will host a panel discussion titled “What Makes for Effective Arbitration?” on November 13, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, in the Berlin Meeting Room.

The panel, moderated by Mr. Nassif Boumalhab, Executive Committee Member at TAHKEEM and Shareholder in Greenberg Trauig (Dubai), will feature a distinguished lineup of experts, including Dr. Asma Alrasheed, also an Executive Committee Member at TAHKEEM; Mr. Mohieeldin Elbana, Member of the Executive Committee, CIArb – UAE Branch & CEO of QAF Legal; Mr. Patric McGonigal, Partner and Head of Arbitration and Common Law at Global Advocacy and Legal Counsel; and Mr. Yasser M. El-Hawary, Partner & Head of Dispute Resolution at MAA & PARTNERS.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Echlah, Director of the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Center, commented, “Our participation in Dubai Arbitration Week 2024 offers a strategic opportunity to enhance TAHKEEM’s regional and international presence, expand our professional networks, and exchange expertise with both local and global arbitration institutions. This event allows us to gain insights into the latest practices and advance our dispute resolution mechanisms to align with the highest international standards, thereby solidifying TAHKEEM’s reputation as a leading provider of innovative, independent arbitration services. Our mission remains steadfast in fostering a fair and effective arbitration environment, contributing to a just and sustainable economic landscape in the Emirate of Sharjah.”

Dr. Al-Echlah added, “This participation signifies an active step toward establishing TAHKEEM as a leader in delivering innovative and effective arbitration solutions. It also opens new avenues for collaboration with government and private entities within the UAE, partnerships that are instrumental in supporting the Center’s growth and development.”

Dubai Arbitration Week is a distinguished platform that brings together top experts and practitioners from around the world in arbitration and dispute resolution. The event includes a rich program of panel discussions, workshops, and presentations addressing the latest developments and trends in international commercial arbitration, with a focus on contemporary issues and challenges facing the sector.