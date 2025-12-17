SPARK Becomes First UAE Entity to Join Enterprise Europe Network (EEN) as an International Network Partner

SHARJAH, UAE — The Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SPARK) is geared for expanded cooperation with EU tech companies engaged in innovation, digital transformation, emerging technologies and sustainable development, following a high-level meeting between the technology park and EU ambassadors today.

EU officials and SPARK discussed potential areas of cooperation during a high-level meeting between H.E. Lucie Berger, Ambassador of the European Union to the United Arab Emirates with H.E. Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, joined by EU Member States’ Ambassadors.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the importance of strengthening ties between Sharjah’s growing tech ecosystem and EU-based research, innovation and business networks.

The participants welcomed Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park’s accession to the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN) as the first UAE entity to join as an International Network Partner (INP), a milestone expected to enhance EU–UAE cooperation and support SMEs and start-ups from the UAE to connect with European SMEs and access the EU Single Market of over 450 million consumers.

EU Ambassador H.E. Lucie Berger said: ‘This milestone reflects our shared commitment to innovation and deepening EU–UAE cooperation. It will create new opportunities for innovation, trade, and sustainable growth for entrepreneurs and businesses.’’

H.E. Hussain Al Mahmoudi commented: “Becoming the first UAE entity to join the Enterprise Europe Network as an International Network Partner represents a new chapter in our journey to connect local talent with global opportunity and accelerate sustainable, knowledge-based economic growth.”

The conversations focused on concrete opportunities for joint projects, startup acceleration, on expanding collaboration between the European Union (EU) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in innovation, emerging technologies, research, including the EU’s flagship Horizon Europe, and cross-border collaboration. The visit underscored the deepening partnership between the EU and the UAE, built on common ambitions in innovation, sustainability, and technological progress.

The Enterprise Europe Network is the world’s largest business support network for SMEs and start-ups with international ambitions, bringing together experts from around 600 leading business support organisations present in more than 50 countries. It creates a global platform for trade, research, and innovation, helping businesses grow across borders. With more than 3,000 expert advisors across all sectors, the Network provides tailored services to SMEs to drive innovation, open new markets, and promote the transition to sustainable business models.Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) is a leading innovation hub in the UAE that connects academia, industry, and government to accelerate research, technology development, and entrepreneurship. Through a globally connected ecosystem spanning advanced manufacturing, sustainability, healthcare, and digital technologies, SPARK supports startups and established companies in transforming innovation into scalable, market-ready solutions.

