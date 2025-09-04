Eight UAE-based founders will receive fully-sponsored participation on the global platform and a chance to win a share of $214,000 prizes through the ‘Supernova Challenge’. Application deadline is September 15, 2025

The competition also features additional category awards, offering cash prizes for outstanding innovations in areas such as the Women in Tech Award, YouthX Award, Sustainability Leaders, and the Fintech & Blockchain Disruptor Award.

Eligibility requires applicants to be UAE-based female founders of startups under five years old and members of SBWC.

Sharjah: The Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) has announced an exceptional opportunity for the UAE’s most innovative female tech entrepreneurs, and is now accepting applications from UAE-based, women-led startups to receive fully-sponsored participation at Expand North Star 2025 in Dubai from 12 to 15 October at Dubai Harbour.

This prestigious sponsorship is designed to propel local talent onto the global stage, and will select eight UAE-based founders to exhibit their businesses at the international event, gaining unparalleled access to a network of global investors, venture capitalists, and industry leaders. Furthermore, all sponsored startups will be automatically entered into the event’s flagship ‘Supernova Challenge,’ the world’s largest startup pitch competition, which boasts a prize pool of $214,000 in equity-free grants.

In its 10th edition, Expand North Star 2025 is the world's largest startup and investor event. Organized by Dubai World Trade Center and hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy in partnership with Gitex Global.

Commenting on the announcement, H.E. Maryam Bin Al Shaikh, Director of SBWC stated, “Beyond our comprehensive business ecosystem at SBWC, one of our core missions is to ensure that the pioneering women shaping the UAE’s economy have the opportunity to excel on the global stage. By empowering our members at Expand North Star, we not only support their growth, but position them to become the next generation of leaders shaping innovation for the entire region. The ‘Supernova Challenge’ is where great ideas meet global opportunity, and we are proud to open that door for female-led startups.”

Exclusive global opportunity

The sponsorship package guarantees each selected startup a prime exhibition pod at Expand North Star 2025, ensuring their venture is seen by thousands of attendees from over 100 countries; and the automatic entry into the ‘Supernova Challenge’ presents a chance to pitch live before an elite panel of judges for a share of the significant cash prizes, including a $100,000 top award, .

To be considered for this exclusive opportunity, applicants must be a founder or co-founder of a licensed startup that has been operating for less than five years and be based in the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, the founder must be a member of the Sharjah Business Women Council; and membership can be applied for concurrently during the registration process at https://shorturl.at/E9KV7. All applications will be thoroughly assessed by a selection committee based on a comprehensive set of criteria, including the startup's level of innovation, market opportunity, strength of its business model, current traction, and overall team strengths.

Beyond the main Supernova Challenge prizes, sponsored founders will also be eligible to compete for two prestigious special awards. The ‘Sustainability Leaders Pitch Competition’, powered by North Star Impact, offers a $10,000 equity-free cash prize for startups driving environmental and social change. Simultaneously, the ‘Fintech & Blockchain Disruptor Award’, powered by Fintech Surge & Future Blockchain Summit, also provides a $10,000 equity-free grant to the most innovative solution in the financial technology sector. These dedicated awards provide further opportunities for niche pioneers to gain recognition and secure vital funding to scale their impactful ventures.

With the deadline of September 15 fast approaching, founders are encouraged to seize this opportunity. For more information on eligibility, contact membership@sbwc.ae and to submit application, fill out the registration form: https://shorturl.at/E9KV7 .

A powerful ecosystem for business women in the UAE

Operating under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah; SBWC is dedicated to empowering women and integrating them into the economic fabric of the UAE. The Council provides a supportive ecosystem for businesswomen and female entrepreneurs through networking platforms, capacity-building programs, and advocacy, solidifying Sharjah’s position as a hub for female-led innovation and enterprise.