Sharjah: In conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October each year, Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, collaborated with the Pink Caravan to organise an awareness-raising session and workshop for female employees. The aim was to encourage and educate them about the crucial significance of early screening and detection of breast cancer.

The awareness session included employees from various departments and divisions at Sharjah Asset Management. It covered a range of topics, emphasizing the importance of regular screenings for the early detection of breast cancer, which significantly increase the chances of recovery, with rates reaching up to 96%.

During the workshop, participants were introduced to the monthly self-examination process for breast cancer at home. The session highlighted warning signs that individuals should be vigilant about during self-examinations, signalling the need for immediate consultation with a medical professional if detected.

Sharjah Asset Management underscored its commitment to community responsibility, particularly in ensuring the well-being of its employees and raising awareness about various diseases. This campaign represents a continuation of Sharjah Asset Management's ongoing efforts, which include active partnerships with community-focused institutions, notably the Pink Caravan. The Pink Caravan stands as a significant humanitarian charitable initiative originating from the Emirate of Sharjah, dedicated to promoting community health.

At the end of the session, informational leaflets and awareness posters on breast cancer were distributed. Additionally, the speakers addressed participants' questions and inquiries regarding health issues and other matters related to women's well-being and quality of life.

About Sharjah Asset Management Company:

Sharjah Asset Management Company is the investment arm of the Sharjah government. It aims to fulfil its vision of enhancing economic and social development, supporting and accelerating the wheel of sustainable economic growth in the emirate. This is achieved through partnerships with both the public and private sectors, promoting investment, and enhancing corporate social responsibility by optimizing resources and meeting the needs of the community of the Emirate of Sharjah, ensuring their sustainable well-being.