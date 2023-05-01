Sharjah Airport has welcomed more than 3.8 million passengers in the first quarter of 2023, recording a 28.01 per cent increase over the same period in 2022, and is expected to achieve even higher growth rates by the year's end due to its notable services for passengers. The aircraft movement for the same term also increased by 9.02 per cent, with 23,261 flights by the end of March, compared to 21,336 flights during the same period last year.

H.E Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said: “The upsurge in passenger numbers is a true reflection of our strategic efforts to promote the travel and tourism sectors, and further solidify Sharjah's position as a global destination. It can also be regarded as a step closer to realising our vision of elevating Sharjah Airport to the top five regional airports and boosting its competitiveness on the global travel landscape.”

“We constantly strive to provide the best services to our customers by implementing cutting-edge smart technologies and solutions that would improve our daily operations and foster connectivity between our tourism destinations. By doing so, we ensure that every passenger passing through the airport has a distinct travel experience. We take this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to advancing passenger and cargo growth, particularly in light of the airport's expansion efforts, which will increase its capacity to 20 million passengers by 2026,” His Excellency added.

There have been continued efforts by Sharjah Airport Authority to increase passenger numbers and aircraft movements. The Authority has also employed smart and advanced solutions that allow passengers to self-complete their travel procedures through smart travel services, further resulting in a seamless and convenient travel experience.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com