Bahrain - General Assembly Bahrain has pioneered the introduction of User Experience (UX) design as a key career path, launching over 200 professionals equipped with the skills now in demand due to the Kingdom’s digital transformation. As a pioneering tech academy to offer UX training, the tech bootcamp provider has addressed a growing market need by preparing a new generation of UX designers to help businesses deliver user-centric solutions. This achievement aligns with Bahrain’s Vision 2030, fostering innovation and supporting the nation’s evolving digital economy.

The 12-week bootcamp, fully supported by Tamkeen for Bahraini nationals, combines in-depth learning with hands-on practice. Participants engage in client projects, usability testing, and product design, culminating in a professional portfolio that showcases their capabilities. Graduates leave the program with a solid foundation in essential skills such as user research, interaction design, and prototyping, positioning them for success in top UX roles.

The integration of real-world training for students has resulted in collaborations with over 50 government, semi-government and private organizations. Through these projects, students designed or elevated the designs of now-ubiquitous digital products. Many of these projects have led to the organizations onboarding the students after graduation. Graduates have secured diverse roles across industries at organizations such as GIB, Tamarran, Benefit Pay, The Family Office, the Ministry of Interior, and Bahrain Health City in roles ranging from Innovation & User Experience Trainee to UX/UI Designer to Senior UX Designer.

Commenting on General Assembly’s practical approach, recent graduate Bayan Saeed, currently working as a UI/UX Designer at K-labs, said, “During my journey at General Assembly, I discovered a perfect blend of practical learning and professional growth. Furthermore, GA's career coaching and industry connections opened doors, helping me land my dream role in UX design.”

The rising demand for User Experience (UX) professionals in Bahrain is fueled by the nation’s focus on digital transformation and the growth of its technology sector. As organizations prioritize user-centric digital solutions, the need for skilled UX designers becomes increasingly pronounced. This surge aligns with Bahrain's Vision 2030, which emphasizes the development of a robust digital economy. As companies across various sectors adopt digital strategies, the role of UX designers becomes crucial in creating intuitive and effective user interfaces, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and engagement.

General Assembly’s approach, focused on practical, real-world applications, has also proven essential to employers seeking skilled professionals. “General Assembly's impact goes beyond traditional education - they're creating professionals who can deliver value from day one. As someone who has hired their graduates, I'm consistently impressed by how quickly they adapt to complex projects and start contributing meaningful solutions,” said Khaled Albalooshi, CEO of K-Labs. “What sets them apart is their blend of technical expertise and practical problem-solving skills. They don't just understand UX principles - they know how to apply them to drive real business outcomes.”

Ahlam Oun, Director, General Assembly Bahrain, added, “Our goal is to empower local talent by bridging significant skill gaps in fields such as UX design. By providing both technical training and hands-on experience, we help Bahrainis become the employee of choice, thereby contributing to Bahrainization efforts and the Kingdom's digital transformation journey.”

With a growing emphasis on building a digitally skilled workforce in Bahrain, General Assembly continues to play a pivotal role in preparing professionals for high-demand roles in the tech sector. For more information on General Assembly’s programs and its commitment to bridging skills gaps in Bahrain, visit www.ga.co/bahrain.

About General Assembly:

General Assembly Bahrain plays a crucial role in enhancing the tech skills of Bahrainis. Offering courses in software engineering, UX design, and data analytics, General Assembly Bahrain aligns its curriculum with market trends. Notably, General Assembly Bahrain has achieved a significant positive outcomes rate for its graduates, including employment, freelancing and entrepreneurial opportunities, underscoring its commitment to bridging the digital skills gap in the Kingdom.