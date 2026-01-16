United Arab Emirates: Shangri-La Jeddah is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Syed Wali Shah as Director of Sales & Marketing, bringing with him extensive experience and a strong commercial leadership background across Saudi Arabia and India.

With deep regional expertise and a results-driven approach, Syed will play a key role in further elevating Shangri-La Jeddah’s commercial performance, supporting the hotel’s positioning as one of the city’s leading luxury destinations. Syed holds a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality & Hotel Administration from IHM Hyderabad and is a graduate of the Hyatt Corporate Leadership Training Program, equipping him with a strong foundation in both operational excellence and strategic commercial leadership.

Syed joins Shangri-La Jeddah with a proven track record in driving total hotel revenue, strengthening customer relationships, and identifying new business opportunities within highly competitive markets. Most recently, he served as Director of Sales & Marketing at Hyatt Regency Riyadh, where he successfully led commercial strategy, brand positioning, and revenue growth initiatives, contributing to the property’s overall performance and market presence.

Shangri-La Jeddah is delighted to welcome Syed to the Shangri-La family and looks forward to the valuable contributions he will bring in his new role.

About Shangri-La:

Shangri-La, an iconic flagship brand of the Shangri-La Group, puts heartfelt service at the core of its distinctive Asian hospitality experience. Through imaginative and nature-inspired design, delightful culinary and cultural experiences, and its authentic and thoughtful service, the brand enables guests to realise their own moments of Shangri-La.

Today, the brand experience is brought to life in over 90 deluxe hotels and resorts at destinations around the world, including Australia, Cambodia, Canada, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, Fiji, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sultanate of Oman, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

About Shangri-La Circle

Built on the idea that life is meant to be fun, limitless, and full of possibilities, Shangri-La Circle is a contemporary Asian travel lifestyle platform offering members a world of enhanced benefits at every point of their journey at over 100 Shangri-La, Kerry, JEN by Shangri-La, and Traders properties worldwide, along with the Group’s portfolio of restaurants, wellness facilities, and family experiences. Details of these benefits can be found here.

To enroll as a member and stay up to date with the latest Shangri-La Circle announcements and offers, visit www.shangri-la.com/shangrilacircle and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, Weibo and WeChat, or download the Shangri-La mobile app.

