Doha, Qatar – Shanghai Me, the highly acclaimed Pan Asian restaurant in Doha, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Talabat delivery app. Starting from July 13, customers can savour Shanghai Me's culinary creations from the comfort of their own homes.

With Shanghai Me now available on Talabat, food enthusiasts can indulge in the flavors of traditional Shanghainese cuisine with a contemporary twist wherever they may be. Whether it is a special occasion, a cozy night in, or simply satisfying their cravings, Shanghai Me is now just a few taps away.

"We are thrilled to partner with Talabat and make Shanghai Me's exceptional culinary creations available for delivery,” said Hadi Aknin, Director of Operations at Fundamental Hospitality. "Through this collaboration, we can offer our customers the same exceptional quality, attention to detail, and culinary expertise that Shanghai Me is renowned for, right at their doorstep."

Shanghai Me offers a diverse menu featuring the Yellowtail Carpaccio with Black Truffle, a beautifully arranged dish that combines the delicate flavors of yellowtail with the decadent essence of black truffle; Roast Duck with Foie Gras & Caviar, a heavenly combination of juicy duck, creamy foie gras, and a touch of caviar; and the Japanese Wagyu Beef, prepared to perfection with its melt-in-your-mouth tenderness and marbled texture. Other dish highlights include the Braised Beef Short Rib Shanghai Style, served on a bed of steamed bok choi, and the delightful dim sum selection. For a unique twist, guests can try Evgeny's Wagyu Beef Sub — a crunchy wagyu beef creation on toasted white bread with tonkatsu sauce and spring onion.

As part of the tantalizing selection of desserts, the Match Tiramisu presents an Asian twist on the traditional tiramisu, featuring delightful matcha ingredients. For a unique and playful treat, the Shanghai Me Giant Fortune Cookie features a crispy tuile exterior filled with delicious matcha mousse, coated with rich chocolate, and decorated with a hazelnut finish. Each dish is carefully crafted using fresh, high-quality ingredients to create flavors that are both bold and refined, while also presenting visually stunning presentations.

Located in West Bay with breathtaking sea views, Shanghai Me boasts a team of master chefs with diverse expertise in culinary operations overseen by renowned celebrity chef Izu Ani, as well as executive chef Yukitaka Kitade from Japan, and head chef Xiong Wang from China.

Shanghai Me is a time capsule of 1930s Shanghai where cultures and cuisines converged. The high-end restaurant embraces the essence of the prosperous and indulgent era, where "chambermaids could turn into princesses." Furthermore, the concept, derived from a Shanghainese expression meaning 'Trick Me,' aims to consistently surprise and delight guests throughout their dining experience. Prepare for a remarkable journey of flavors and surprises from Shanghai Me, where the echoes of the past unite with culinary innovation and personalized service.

For information and reservations, please reach out to Reservations@shanghaime-doha.com

About Shanghai Me:

Shanghai Me is a Pan Asian fine dining restaurant with two locations in Doha’s West Bay and Dubai's Financial District, offering a contemporary take on traditional Chinese cuisine. Shanghai Me celebrates the creativity of chefs who break from the traditional approach to fine dining, defying expectations by combining ancient Chinese traditions with Japanese techniques. The interiors of Shanghai Me blend classic luxury with modern art and jungle florals. With plans to further expand in key locations, Shanghai Me inspires a multi-sensory experience that celebrates diners alter egos, re-visiting Pan Asian cuisine with a contemporary approach.

About Fundamental Hospitality:

Fundamental Hospitality is a leading investment and brand management company that specializes in developing, owning, and operating innovative F&B, dining, and entertainment concepts across the Middle East and Europe. Founded in 2005 by Evgeny Kuzin and Maxim Vlasov, Fundamental Hospitality has played a significant role in transforming the dining and entertainment landscape of the region by introducing globally renowned concepts and well-loved brands that had never before been seen in the United Arab Emirates. With a revolutionary approach to artist bookings, the group also fuelled an industry-wide upsurge in entertainment, strengthening Dubai's transformation into a globally acclaimed nightlife destination. As both the group and the market continue to evolve, Fundamental Hospitality has shifted its focus towards developing innovative home-grown concepts and expanding its reach globally. Other brands belonging to Fundamental Hospitality include Gaia, Cipriani, and more.

About Talabat:

Talabat is a leading online food delivery platform that connects customers with a wide range of restaurants and culinary options. With a user-friendly app and website, Talabat offers a convenient ordering experience, bringing delicious food right to the customer's doorstep. As a trusted platform, Talabat partners with renowned restaurants to ensure high-quality meals and timely deliveries. With a mission to satisfy cravings and enhance dining experiences, Talabat continues to redefine the food delivery landscape, making it easier than ever to enjoy a diverse selection of cuisines from the comfort of home.