The Company's green hydrogen, sustainable formaldehyde production, photovoltaics, multi-energy storage, and seawater desalination solutions lead the way in realistic and certifiable feasibility practices for a greener planet.

ABU DHABI, UAE /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) showcased its cutting-edge sustainable development technologies and innovative green solutions at the World Future Energy Summit held in Abu Dhabi from January 14-16, 2025. Under its Create Our Future Together banner, the Company fully demonstrated its strengths and steadfast commitment to helping global energy transformation with its green energy and resource innovations.

In green hydrogen, the Bristack-Z1000 alkaline electrolyzer showcased breakthroughs in flexible support and efficient gas-liquid transmission, offering low energy consumption, high electrical density, wide load, and fast response. At 2500 A/m2, its DC power consumption is 12% lower than industry standards and TÜV Rheinland-certified.

Shanghai Electric's sustainable formaldehyde production technology features pure oxygen pressurized gasification, fluidized bed gasification, and tar high-temperature conversion. The system is energy-efficient, compact, and offers high capacity, flexibility, and reliability. By integrating volatile wind and solar energy, it significantly reduces carbon emissions, promoting a more sustainable production process.

Creator 210R series photovoltaic heterojunction module features high efficiency, bifaciality, and a low temperature coefficient, making it a next-generation monocrystalline solar panel. Its innovative silicon wafer structure and manufacturing process break through traditional efficiency limits, capturing light in weak conditions. Paired with an intelligent tracking photovoltaic bracket, it adjusts to maximize energy intake. The Company's other technologies include phase-shifting island equipment for the Peñasco photovoltaic station in Mexico, tower wireless heliostat technology for Dubai's solar project, and the 100MW/100MWh REP1&2 energy storage station in the UK.

High Inertia Synchronous Condenser With Flywheel from the Company is China's first phase-shifting product of a commercial and household energy storage system to be exported internationally. It enhances grid flexibility by balancing supply and demand, ensuring power system reliability and stability. With kinetic energy reaching 140 MW/s and an inertia time constant of 11.2 seconds, it delivers rapid response and short-term capacity. Shanghai Electric offers expertise in energy storage cells, smart control, and system integration, including feasibility studies, construction, operation, and battery recycling. Applications range from short-term and long-term energy storage to distributed and household solutions, providing a full lifecycle lithium battery system for maximum customer value.

The 3rd generation desalination technology addresses the Middle East and North Africa's looming water crisis with its third-generation thermal film coupling technology that enhances heat transfer efficiency, reduces energy use, and combines thermal and membrane methods to cut water production costs and land use. The system produces large volumes of fresh water daily, with energy consumption under 2 kWh per ton and an annual utilization rate exceeding 95%. This technology supports sustainable development by easing water shortages in coastal areas, supplying industrial clusters, and expanding water resource boundaries with eco-friendly solutions.