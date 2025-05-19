Following strong interest in the first tower, the newly unveiled tower will be exclusive to branded residential living offering 42 homes at a prestigious address

The first tower featuring furnished Baccarat-branded homes and a 144 key hotel, introduced the timeless elegance of the French Maison to Dubai.

Developed by H&H, the project features exquisite architecture from world-renowned Studio Libeskind and interiors by 1508 London

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Shamal, a Dubai-based diversified investment firm, announces a second tower at Baccarat Hotels and Residences Dubai. Following strong interest in the first tower, this new addition will feature 42 impeccably designed Baccarat residences. Together, the two towers will bring the timeless elegance of the Baccarat brand to life, offering discerning buyers a further opportunity to own an iconic address in Downtown Dubai.

Baccarat Hotel & Residence’s presence in Dubai represents a rare opportunity to own and experience a lifestyle defined by craftsmanship, legacy, and enduring value. With only a select number of Baccarat Hotels & Residences globally, it is a category-defining destination. In a market where exclusive clientele are turning to branded residences, this offering is truly distinct, setting a new benchmark for luxury living in the city.

“With this second tower, we are strengthening our commitment to bringing globally recognised experiences to Dubai,” said Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer, Shamal. “This project is a long-term investment in quality and legacy. It reflects our belief in creating exceptional living environments that deliver lasting value to both residents and the city. Baccarat’s heritage, paired with a strong location and thoughtful design, makes this offering truly unique.”

Developed by H&H and operated by Starwood Hotels, Baccarat Hotels and Residences Dubai has been conceived as an experiential world of beauty and prestige, seamlessly blending French artisanal glamour with Dubai’s contemporary grandeur.

“We are delighted to work with Shamal on this truly bespoke and special development,” said Miltos Bossinis, Chief Executive Officer, H&H. “This project offers the opportunity to step into a new world, where the art of exquisite living has been reimagined. Every single element has been considered and carefully crafted to the highest calibre, from the wellness spaces and spectacular views, to the craftmanship and timeless design.”

The architecture, envisioned by Studio Libeskind, features boldly sculpted silhouettes and angled glass façades that echo the brilliance of fine cut crystal, paying homage to Baccarat’s 260-year Maison heritage. Interiors by 1508 London bring the brand’s vision of modern elegance to life, composing light-filled spaces of understated opulence. From grand marble arrival lobbies to the bespoke detailing, it embodies the Maison’s distinctive flair.

The crystalline-inspired towers, set to be icons of the city will encompass the legendary Baccarat Hotel and two distinct residential offerings - Le Rouge and Le Noir.

The first tower marked Baccarat’s debut in Dubai, introducing the iconic Baccarat Hotel alongside a selection of fully furnished branded residences known as Le Rouge. Comprising two-to-four-bedroom apartments and striking five-bedroom duplex penthouses, the residences are accented with the opulent Baccarat red. This signature colour, synonymous with the French Maison, also inspires the name.

The newly launched second tower, dedicated exclusively to branded living, is home to Le Noir, a collection of refined residences. Differentiated by its distinctive offerings, Le Noir will comprise three-and four-bedroom residences. The residences will include modern finishes, designed to appeal to discerning owners looking for the ultimate in refinement, sophistication and exclusivity. Residents will appreciate a stunning infinity pool, a residents’ lounge with private meeting areas, a children’s play area, fitness and yoga studios with a treatment room, specialty restaurants, and high-end retailers. Spread over 24 floors, the tower will contain rare creations and items only found in the Baccarat luxury collection.

“This second tower marks a bold new step in bringing Baccarat’s spirit of elegance and craftsmanship to life in Dubai,” said Laurence Nicolas, Chief Executive Officer, Baccarat. “More than a residence, it is an invitation to experience the full expression of our Maison’s art de vivre.”

Residents across both towers will have access to impressive privileges, an enriched lifestyle and exclusive experiences, with every need catered to by artisans of service, including access to the iconic Baccarat Hotel, beckoning with signature bars, specialty restaurants, and wellness spaces.

“Baccarat Hotels & Residences Dubai is a reflection of today’s luxury - intimate and elevated,” said Raul Leal, Chief Executive Officer, Starwood Hotels. “We’re creating more than just homes; we’re crafting an experience where residents feel deeply connected to the brand through design, hospitality, and service. The service at the residences will be a true extension of the Baccarat legacy, offering a high level of personalisation and warmth, in a sophisticated and inviting environment.”

Joining Baccarat’s acclaimed property in New York, the Dubai development is set to welcome its first residents and guests in 2026. It embodies French tradition and Emirati ambition delivering a living experience that is profoundly sensory, immersive, and timeless.

