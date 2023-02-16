Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Boutique PR Agency Shakespeare Communications is now providing its services to Barnaby Crompton, the exclusive property agent, renowned for selling the most expensive property ever recorded in Emirates Hills.

Barnaby - otherwise known as Barney - a Dubai-based British-born broker, has more than 24 years of real estate experience in the UK and UAE. He moved to Dubai in 2008 and started working across property sales in some of Dubai’s most exclusive areas, from Emirates Hills to the Palm Jumeirah.

Barnaby says, “My portfolio presents some of Dubai’s most exclusive properties in iconic areas, and I have quite a unique perspective on the market after many years of dealing with captains of industry and society’s movers and shakers. I need help in getting news of these rare properties out to as wide an audience as possible. Ananda and her team present a long pedigree of working with some of the leading brokers in the UAE, so I feel it’s a good fit for me and my business.”

CEO of Shakespeare Communications, Ananda Shakespeare, says, “Barnaby is a real force in the local property scene, and needed someone he felt would not only understand his requirements quickly and easily, but offer a close working relationship he just couldn’t find from a bigger agency. Since I started my company, we’ve always worked with property companies, and it’s fantastic to have Barnaby join our ever-growing client roster.”

Ananda and her team will soon be reaching out to key media to discuss Barnaby’s unique property portfolio, offering interviews, opportunities and tours.

-Ends-

About Barnaby Crompton

Barnaby "Barney" Crompton has been involved in the British and Dubai real estate industry for 24 years. He moved to Dubai in 2008. Most of his time in Dubai has seen the property expert specialise in Emirates Hills, one of Dubai’s most exclusive areas. In 2012 Barnaby launched his own company, Crompton Partners Estate Agents which still operates in Abu Dhabi. In 2019 he joined forces with his current partners and created Crompton Saltini Real Estate as a response to the need to deliver professional and ethical estate agency services to the local market.

In 2022, Barney sold the most expensive property ever sold in Emirates Hills, the XLV Residence, a 50,000 sq. ft. property spanning three floors.

Barnaby Crompton, Super Prime property broker and partner in Crompton Saltini Real Estate.

For more information, please visit to www.barnabycrompton.com.