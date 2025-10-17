Dubai, UAE – Shaffra, a leading deep-tech AI company, is showcasing its latest innovation at GITEX Global 2025 — a new full-stack AI employee platform designed to redefine how organisations integrate artificial intelligence into their operations. The platform combines three core solutions — Shaffra Build, Shaffra Work, and Shaffra Talk — into one ecosystem that enables companies to design, train, and engage digital employees that can operate securely within their existing infrastructure.

Each part of the platform serves a distinct purpose within the AI employee lifecycle. Shaffra Build lets users create customised AI employees and define their knowledge sources through an advanced Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) system, ensuring accuracy and localisation. Shaffra Work offers a secure environment to interact with enterprise-grade GPT models adapted to regional languages and cultural nuances. Shaffra Talk provides lifelike, customer-facing interfaces, including holographic displays and digital avatars, supported by Shaffra’s proprietary rendering engine for natural speech and movement.

The launch reflects Shaffra’s goal to make AI adoption simpler, faster, and more effective for governments and enterprises. Its plug-and-play technology allows organisations to integrate AI employees directly into their workflows and connect them with existing systems such as Oracle and SAP, helping institutions across the region accelerate digital transformation and improve operational efficiency.

Alharith Alatawi, CEO of Shaffra said: “Shaffra’s mission is to make AI practical, local, and human-centred. With Shaffra Build, Work, and Talk, we’re giving governments and enterprises a complete system to create and manage AI employees that are fully integrated, compliant, and culturally aware. In the next three to five years, AI-driven recruitment will become a standard practice, especially for early-stage hiring, and we’re proud to be among the companies enabling this transition today.”

The full Shaffra ecosystem can be deployed on-premise or within local cloud infrastructure, ensuring complete data sovereignty and compliance with regional regulations. This flexibility positions Shaffra as a trusted AI partner for government entities, regulated industries, and enterprises seeking to scale automation responsibly.

As the UAE cements its position as a global leader in AI innovation, with the sector expected to contribute USD 96 billion to national GDP by 2030, such advancements are shaping the next phase of workforce transformation. Research indicates that by 2025, 70% of organisations will rely on AI-driven tools for recruitment, engagement, and performance management, underlining the need for secure, adaptable AI systems like Shaffra’s.

Visitors can experience Shaffra’s new platform and AI employees firsthand at GITEX Global 2025, where the company will demonstrate how intelligent digital workforces can enhance productivity, accuracy, and engagement across every level of an organisation.