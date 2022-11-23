Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Always pursuing the objective of generating a positive turning point in people's health and wellbeing through personalised and integrative programmes, SHA incorporates a pioneering advanced preventive diagnosis circuit, which combines innovative technologies that provide invaluable information on the current state of health and help to detect possible future pathologies to be prevented.

Juan Pablo Barassi, Chief Operating Officer of SHA, explains: "the tour consists of different stations where we carry out a battery of non-invasive medical tests aimed at obtaining as much information as possible about the current state of health of each person in approximately 30 minutes. With the data collected, our multidisciplinary team of experts can adapt and orient their recommendations to the real needs of each guest during their stay".

The advanced preventive diagnostic circuit is equipped with state-of-the-art devices and represents a qualitative leap in the quantity and quality of the information obtained. As Barassi explains, "it gives us a comprehensive view of the state of health based on objective measurements and allows us to observe the evolution of the guest, so we can adjust the guest's schedules and programmes in real time, thus enhancing the final result. It also provides us with data on certain parameters, such as stress resistance, balance between the sympathetic and parasympathetic systems and body position, which do not appear in standard analyses.

Such an innovative concept deserved a space to match it. For this reason, SHA has created the Health Screening Lab, a room specially designed and built to carry out the advanced preventive diagnostic circuit and make the tour a pleasant experience for the guest. At the beginning of the stay, the guest will be guided to the Health Screening Lab where a short video is projected on a large screen to welcome them and explain how the different tests will be carried out, as well as an exclusive dashboard that allows them to monitor the process in real time. Immediately after completion, all the information is integrated into the patient's medical record, and it is the doctor who will present the results obtained by means of a medical consultation. In addition, all the information collected is integrated into the myHealth section of the SHA App. In addition, the advanced preventive diagnostic circuit is constantly evolving, and new stages and technologies will be added soon.

SHA Wellness Clinic offers different packages for a variety of health needs from Detox to Stress Management, Weight Loss, Sleep Improvement and more for durations of 4 up to 21 days. Bookings can be made directly through the website, via e-mail, Whatsapp or phone.

Reservations:

E-mail: info@shawellnessclinic.com

Website: https://shawellnessclinic.com/en/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawellness/

-Ends-

For media inquiries, please contact: Andrea Wubben - Q Communications / andrea.w@qcomms.ae

About SHA Wellness Clinic

SHA Wellness Clinic is a pioneering wellness clinic whose mission is to help people live longer and better through a comprehensive and integrative approach to health.

In addition to genetics, our health and well-being are determined by our lifestyle and nutrition. The SHA Method, developed and supervised by world-renowned experts, integrates the most advanced scientific medicine treatments, especially in the field of preventive, genetic and anti-aging medicine, with the most effective natural therapies, giving special attention to highly therapeutic nutrition.

SHA Wellness Clinic offers different health programmes personalised to meet the needs and welfare objectives of each individual. The health programmes are carefully adapted to each guest upon arrival, always following expert medical and therapeutic evaluations.

SHA Wellness Clinic is a life-transforming experience, where health is understood not only as the absence of disease, but as an optimal state of complete physical, mental, spiritual well-being in harmony with the environment, your ideal weight and great vitality.