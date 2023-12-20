Saudi German Health (SGH), one of the largest healthcare groups in the MENA region, received the ACHS International Quality Improvement Award 2023 under the category of ‘Healthcare Measurement.

SGH is the first healthcare group in the Middle East to achieve this esteemed award from ACHSI, an internationally recognised and reputable body that seeks to improve healthcare standards and quality.

This prestigious award demonstrates the Group’s commitment to provide true value to its patients and community through the implementation of a holistic Project based on a standardized Measurement framework “Measuring Up: How to Implement a Data-Driven Value Based Care Program”.

It further represents the Group's emphasis on evaluating healthcare outcomes as a crucial component of improving patient care and organisational performance. In addition, the Group is the first healthcare provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to incorporate value-based care concepts into its core operations, which further contributed to this success.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, President and Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health, commented: “We are extremely proud to receive this prestigious award, which signifies a remarkable milestone in our journey. This award reflects our commitment to excellence, as well as our dedication to raising the bar in healthcare by providing comprehensive care and services. We are incredibly proud of the multidisciplinary team at our organisation, whose dedication and expertise have contributed majorly to this significant achievement. This award further underlines our efforts to advance medical excellence and improve patient outcomes through state-of-the-art treatments and procedures. As we move forward, we will remain committed to our brand ethos, ‘Caring like family,’ which is the foundation of our services and strategies.”

The ACHSI Quality Improvement Awards is an annual event that honours achievements in quality improvement activities, programs, and strategies that various healthcare organisations have put in place in the previous two years to enhance patient outcomes. The ‘Healthcare Measurement’ category of this award recognises organisations that assess clinical management policies or outcomes, and take proactive measures in response, as well as demonstrate improved patient care and organisational performance after further evaluations. Previous winning submissions in this category include – ‘Incidence of Metabolic Bone Disease after Implementation of Bone Protective Nutritional Strategies – A Prospective Cohort Study,’ ‘Taking Staff Influenza Vaccination Rates to a Record Level,’ and ‘Development of an Integrated Performance Management System.’

