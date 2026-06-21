Cairo – seven, the leading consumer finance platform backed by Beltone Holding, has partnered with BirdNest, a boutique hospitality and property management brand, to introduce flexible financing solutions for home finishing and furnishing across Egypt.

The partnership extends to provide integrated financing solutions for home finishing and furnishing through seven’s network of partners in the furniture and interior design sectors, which includes a select portfolio of leading specialized brands, through the “seven wonders” program. The program offers flexible, scalable, one-time financing solutions that enable customers to complete and furnish their homes while meeting their diverse needs without the burden of significant upfront costs. This helps simplify the transition into new homes and delivers a more seamless and convenient customer experience. Clients can also benefit from seven’s integrated digital platform, ensuring a faster and more accessible financing journey.

Through this partnership, clients can access BirdNest’s fully curated finishing and furnishing packages through flexible installment plans designed to simplify the process of preparing and equipping homes. The collaboration also extends into the vacation rental sector, through “seven world” program enabling clients to enjoy premium summer stays through convenient financing solutions, reflecting both companies shared vision of delivering integrated lifestyle experiences that combine hospitality, flexibility, and accessibility.

BirdNest’s finishing and furnishing packages are developed by its in-house design team, offering a range of curated styles and budget tiers tailored to different lifestyles and locations, from urban apartments in Cairo to coastal homes in the North Coast and El Gouna, ensuring every space is both functional and thoughtfully designed.

Omar Elfiky, CEO of seven, said, “Our partnership with BirdNest reflects seven’s vision of offering financing solutions that align closely with the everyday needs of customers. Our main objective is to simplify the home finishing and furnishing journey through flexible payment solutions that enable customers to make decisions with greater confidence and without significant financial pressure.”

He added, “At seven, we aim to further establish the concept of embedded financial solutions, where financing becomes a seamless part of the customer journey. Flexible payment plans have become a key factor influencing decisions related to housing, finishing, and furnishing, and we are committed to providing accessible, flexible, and digitally enabled solutions that empower customers with greater financial planning capabilities without compromising the quality of their choices.”

Mostafa El-Nahawy, Co-CEO of BirdNest, said, “We believe that home finishing and furnishing should be a seamless and enjoyable experience for clients. Through our partnership with seven, the leading financing platform offering innovative solutions in the Egyptian market, we aim to deliver a fully integrated residential experience that combines contemporary design, efficient execution, and financial flexibility. This service is designed for clients seeking comprehensive finishing and furnishing solutions without complications, as well as those looking to own fully equipped residential units while benefiting from flexible payment plans.”

He added, “By combining seven’s technological and financing capabilities with BirdNest’s design expertise, this partnership delivers a fully integrated solution covering every stage of the customer journey from concept development and design to execution supported by seamless and accessible financing solutions. The service is now integrated into BirdNest’s finishing and furnishing packages, reaffirming our commitment to delivering a distinctive lifestyle experience to a wider segment of clients.”

This partnership underscores the commitment of both seven and Birdnest to delivering innovative solutions that are centered around customers’ needs and evolving aspirations, by combining financial expertise with specialized residential services. The collaboration is expected to enhance access to integrated finishing and furnishing solutions, providing a more flexible and seamless experience while supporting the evolution of modern living in the Egyptian market.

About seven

seven is one of Egypt’s leading consumer finance companies and a subsidiary of Beltone Holding. The company operates under the supervision of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) pursuant to License No. (6) of 2020. Through an integrated digital ecosystem and an extensive network of partnerships, seven provides innovative financing solutions across a wide range of sectors, including home finishing, furniture, education, automotive, and more, reinforcing its position as a trusted financial partner in the Egyptian market.

seven offers a comprehensive suite of financing solutions through three core programs. “seven world” provides Buy Now, Pay Later services, enabling customers to finance purchases through a broad merchant network. “seven wheels” offers financing solutions for both new and pre-owned vehicles through seamless digital processes. “seven wonders” provide financing solutions for a variety of needs, including home finishing, furniture, education, club memberships, and more. All services are accessible through the unified seven application one of the highest-rated consumer finance apps in Egypt delivering a seamless digital experience that gives customers greater flexibility in meeting their needs and managing their financial commitments.

About BirdNest

Founded in 2020, BirdNest is a leading proptech and hospitality company specializing in the management and operation of residential and hospitality assets through short- and medium-term rental models. Through its technology-driven, end-to-end operating model, full furnishing services and seamlessly integrating real estate expertise with hospitality management, the company enables property owners to maximize the value and performance of their investments while providing guests with an elevated stay experience. Today, BirdNest manages hundreds of units and continues to pursue ambitious expansion plans to strengthen its regional presence.