Dubai, UAE: Seven Media, the region’s biggest independent PR and communications

agency, has launched Seven Digital- a performance-driven marketing agency built to deliver

measurable impact, guaranteed reach, and real business growth.

A team of newly appointed performance marketers, paid media specialists, UX experts, web

developers, and SEO strategists have been brought together to build campaigns that drive

engagement, conversion and long-term growth.

Seven Digital will work alongside Seven Media, which runs PR and social media campaigns, and Seven Studios – Seven’s wholly-owned creative and video production company.

Gregg Fray, Owner of Seven Media, said: “Seven Digital isn’t about vanity metrics or digital noise; it’s about getting the right message in front of the right audience at the right time and turning that into real action. Whether it’s lead generation, sales, or brand engagement, the promise is that our data-led strategies ensure every dirham spent delivers maximum ROI.

“Seven Media has always been about delivering real results. Seven Digital brings that same no-nonsense approach to digital marketing. We don’t do guesswork; we do strategy, execution, and impact.”

Rahul Sharma, who has experience in scaling digital marketing agencies, is the Managing Partner of Seven Digital.

Sharma said: “This is about precision-driven digital marketing that delivers. We track audience behaviour, serve content that triggers action, and optimise relentlessly to maximise results. If you want to scale, we will make it happen.” Seven Digital’s services include:

 Performance marketing - targeted campaigns that reach the right audience

 SEO and PPC - organic and paid strategies to dominate search

 Paid social and lead generation - turning clicks into conversions

 Website development and UX optimisation - high-speed, high-impact digital experiences

 Data analytics and real-time optimisation, ensuring every campaign is built to scale

Seven Media built its reputation by delivering stories that influence and campaigns that make a mark. Seven Digital brings that same expertise to digital performance marketing that is engineered for success and built for results.