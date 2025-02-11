Saudi-based Solutions by STC and global systems integrator, Customizo, join ServiceNow’s expanding MEA partner ecosystem

Announcement builds on company’s previously announced $500 million Saudi investment

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, today reaffirmed its position as a leading enabler of Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation with a series of AI-powered innovation announcements. Saudi-based Solutions by STC and global systems integrator Customizo have joined ServiceNow’s expanding partner ecosystem in MEA to accelerate the Kingdom’s innovation roadmap and Saudi Vision 2030 objectives. ServiceNow also unveiled powerful new agentic AI solutions to redefine productivity across every corner of a business and autonomously solve the most complex enterprise challenges. Made at LEAP 2025, the largest tech event in the region, these announcements build on ServiceNow’s previous $500 million investment in Saudi Arabia and showcase how the ServiceNow Platform is transforming businesses and enhancing efficiency across key sectors.

H.E. Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia, highlighted the Kingdom’s role in global digital transformation, stating, “Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen its position as a leader in digital transformation. Through partnerships with global leaders like ServiceNow, we’re bringing this vision to life. ServiceNow’s AI-integrated solutions are fundamentally transforming the enterprise software industry across businesses in the Kingdom. In its fourth edition, LEAP 2025, serves as an important platform to showcase Saudi Arabia and its key tech partners' role in shaping the future of technology, in alignment with our ambitious Saudi Vision 2030."

“LEAP is more than a tech event, It’s a testament to Saudi Arabia’s fast progress toward becoming a global innovation hub and we’re incredibly proud to play a part in this journey, advancing the Kingdom’s goals through innovation,” said Saif Mashat, Area Vice President, ServiceNow Saudi Arabia. “Our team in the Kingdom continues to grow, and we’re working closely with local and global partners and customers to deliver tangible results that help drive the country’s tech ecosystem.”

With 2200+ partners actively servicing customers around the world, the ServiceNow partner ecosystem accelerates enterprise transformation speed and ROI. This year, ServiceNow is building even deeper connections with Saudi businesses to expand its partner ecosystem capacity and capabilities in the region.

The company’s new collaboration with Saudi-based Solutions by STC focuses on delivering AI solutions and services to organizations across Saudi Arabia, transforming business outcomes by infusing AI intelligence across every business process.

Additionally, Customizo, a global ServiceNow partner, has expanded into the Kingdom as a strategic consulting and implementation partner, bringing decades of expertise to power regional innovation. With a strong commitment on investing in localizing services, Customizo is helping organizations to reinvent, redefine and pioneer the digital transformation journey.



Rasha Moursy, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Customizo said, “We’re beyond excited to partner with ServiceNow in Saudi Arabia, a place where innovation meets possibility. At Customizo, we believe digital transformation is about more than just technology, it’s about people, ambition, and unlocking potential. This partnership allows us to collaborate with Saudi businesses to not only meet their digital needs but to exceed them, driving growth and innovation in line with the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Today’s announcements build on a series of new AI innovations announced last month including a powerful new AI Agent Orchestrator which brings order to chaos, ensuring teams of AI agents work in harmony across tasks, systems, and departments which further strengthens ServiceNow’s ability to deliver intelligence into every corner of the business. At this year’s event, ServiceNow presented these innovations, demonstrating how they help organizations manage risk, improve customer experiences, and accelerate app development with GenAI. With 20 years of experience in automation and solving complex enterprise challenges, ServiceNow’s AI Agents are built to deliver real value from day one, drawing insights from a wide range of data, giving customers a solution that works immediately.

In 2024, ServiceNow became one of the fastest software companies to surpass $10 billion in revenue. With a $500 million investment in Saudi Arabia and the launch of its regional headquarters announced at LEAP 2024, the company is focused on driving business growth, supporting government transformation and digital skills development in the region.

The ServiceNow Platform, also available in Arabic, supports the delivery of valuable business transformation to customers around the globe, including those in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

