UAE,: ServeU, a subsidiary of Union Properties and one of the UAE’s leading facilities management solutions providers, signed a strategic partnership agreement with PureBlue Water, a pioneer in sustainable water and wastewater treatment technologies, to deliver and maintain advanced distributed water treatment systems. The collaboration will contribute to the UAE’s long-term sustainability vision by encouraging efficient water consumption, reducing costs and creating a sustainable ecosystem.

The collaboration combines extensive regional presence and technical expertise of ServeU, a subsidiary of Union Properties, with PureBlue Water’s advanced treatment technologies to deliver decentralized wastewater treatment and reuse solutions across residential, industrial, commercial, and leisure sectors throughout the UAE.

The strategic partnership enables the implementation of PureBlue Water’s distributed water treatment system, which is designed to outperform conventional centralised sewer networks. By eliminating the need for large-scale pressurised pipelines and complex treatment plants, these advanced systems guarantee faster deployment, lower construction and maintenance costs and better operational efficiency. The treated wastewater can be reused immediately on-site for irrigation, enabling properties to conserve freshwater while enhancing their landscapes with greener spaces like golf courses, rooftop gardens and shaded community areas.

Furthermore, the strategic partnership contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by promoting the responsible management of water resources, innovation in infrastructure, and development of sustainable cities and communities. It further aligns with the UAE’s climate action objectives and showcases ServeU’s commitment to incorporating sustainable solutions across its operations.

Through this move, ServeU, a subsidiary of Union Properties, and PureBlue Water are making real progress towards a more efficient and environmentally conscious future by ensuring that communities across the UAE can leverage modern infrastructure to save water.