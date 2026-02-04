Khaled Abbas: “‘Serene’ represents a qualitative addition aligned with the comprehensive vision for integrated planning and development in the New Capital.”

Shamel Aboul Fadl: "The 'Serene' project strikes a balance between religious authenticity and enhancing the visitor experience."

Cairo, Egypt – Serenity for Investment & Real Estate Management announced its launch as Egypt’s first specialized developer dedicated to the development and management of memorial gardens, through its first project, “Serene.” The project is being developed on a 58-feddan plot as a first phase, in partnership with the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD), on the Suez Road, and is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2026.

The project aims to redefine the concept of cemeteries in Egypt through a well-organized, dignified, and contemporary framework, while ensuring full compliance with Islamic regulations and customs, in line with the requirements of modern urban planning.

“Serene” presents an integrated model for memorial gardens, based on thoughtful master planning and essential services designed to enhance the visitor experience. These include a mosque, designated parking areas, a comprehensive 24/7 security system ensuring privacy, landscaped green spaces, as well as a specialized administrative body responsible for preparing burial units and facilitating visits—reflecting a practical understanding of the needs of Egyptian families.

Commenting on the project, Eng. Khaled Abbas, Chairman of the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD), said: “We take pride in the integrated nature of the New Capital’s projects as a leading model. The ‘Serene’ project represents a qualitative addition that aligns with the comprehensive vision for applying integrated planning and development concepts within the New Capital. We are pleased to collaborate with Serenity, given the strong shared strategic understanding and commitment to the highest standards of quality in execution, supporting sustainable development goals and enhancing the quality of projects within the New Capital.”

In turn, Mr. Shamel Aboul Fadl, Chairman of Serenity for Investment and Real Estate Management, stated: “Given the personal difficulty of losing loved ones and sustaining visits, the opportunity emerged to transform this idea into reality. The ‘Serene’ memorial gardens project was developed with inspiration from Egypt’s historical legacy of honoring the deceased, reintroduced through a contemporary approach that balances religious authenticity with the demands of modern life. The aim is to encourage regular visits and make them more organized and tranquil, without compromising the sanctity of the place.”

It is worth noting that the location of the “Serene” project was carefully selected within the New Capital, along the Suez Road, ensuring ease of access, organized traffic flow, and robust infrastructure. The project also seeks to offer civilized solutions at competitive prices aligned with the local market.

The project is designed by Laithy Architects, with meticulous attention given to architectural details to create an atmosphere of serenity and peace, facilitate burial and visitation procedures, and adhere to modern planning standards that ensure smooth traffic circulation while respecting the sacred nature of the site. This design vision reflects Serenity’s approach, which is grounded in the expertise of a seasoned real estate development team, including Mr. Shamel Aboul Fadl, Chairman of the Board, Mr. Tarek Abdel Rahman, and architect Laithy Mekawy.