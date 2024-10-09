Saudi national Sarah AlHabbas receives her certification this month, joining Serco as a Space Operations Engineer.

Serco, the international provider of services to governments, has announced the launch of Serco’s Space Academy, a comprehensive training programme designed to equip individuals and organisations with the skills and knowledge required to excel in the global space industry. Built upon more than 60 years of operational experience, the academy, which will be open to applicants based in the Middle East, will offer a broad catalogue of training services, covering all key disciplines within the space sector.

The academy’s roots trace back to the successful 2023 launch of the Saudi Graduate Space Programme, which was designed to align with Vision 2030 objectives and the development of a robust national space sector. The programme is already proving instrumental in recruiting and nurturing the Kingdom’s first space engineers, a milestone Serco achievement that has now paved the way for the expansion of a global academy.

Serco’s Space Academy will provide technical training across a wide range of subjects including Earth observation, satellite navigation, satellite communications, ground segment operations, spacecraft operations, and space engineering management, as well as training in space business disciplines such as the new space economy and innovation. The academy's programmes will be delivered by a team of global space experts, each with decades of experience, with the opportunity for graduates to train at distinguished training centres across Europe.

The global academy here in the region will also continue to prioritise fostering local talent as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE’s ambitions in the space sector.

Amar Vora, Head of Space for Serco Middle East, said: “The launch of Serco’s Space Academy is a testament to our commitment to supporting space initiatives here in the Middle East. By empowering local professionals with access to world-class training and expertise, we are enabling them to take on leading roles in the rapidly growing space sector.

“The academy aims to impact a better future through technological development and the knowledge transfer of decades of international Serco expertise to local talent. It’s about ensuring that the space industry here isn’t just part of the global conversation, but is actively driving it forward.”

Sarah AlHabbas, the first Saudi Space Graduate is now certified, having received comprehensive training at the European Space Operations Centre (ESOC) in Germany under Serco’s Copernicus Operations Support Services (COP-2). She will now continue her career in Serco as a Space Operations Engineer.

Commenting on her experience, Sarah AlHabbas, Graduate Space Operations Engineer at Serco said: “My training with Serco has provided me with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, giving me the opportunity to work with cutting-edge solutions that are shaping the aerospace industry. Receiving a certification that is recognised by the prestigious European Space Agency (ESA) validates my expertise and supports the goals of Vision 2030, which focuses on technological advancement and innovation. I am proud to contribute to national space projects and excited about the future opportunities within the Saudi space sector and the wider region.”

Serco’s Space Academy is now accepting applications from aspiring space professionals from the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The programme is tailored for advanced university students to experienced professionals working in the space industry, whether in the public or private sectors. Training can be tailored to suit all levels of expertise, with a blend of hands-on and theoretical approaches, ensuring participants can apply their learning in real-world scenarios. It can also be customised for organisations seeking to upskill their workforce, offering targeted solutions to meet the specific needs of teams within the industry.

For more information on Serco’s Space Academy and how to enrol please visit Serco Space Academy.

