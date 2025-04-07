Dubai, United Arab Emirates: CRTS Global LLC (CRTS) has announced its acquisition of RAE Energy’s coatings business (RAE Coatings), an investment that significantly enhances CRTS’ leadership in the global pipeline coatings market. The acquisition positions CRTS as the only provider that delivers complete internal and external pipeline field joint coating solutions for the offshore sector.

CRTS, a portfolio company of Voyager Interests, a Houston-based private equity firm, is the global leader in internal robotic field joint coating services for onshore and offshore natural gas, crude oil, potable water, salt water, hydrogen and carbon capture pipelines. CRTS has completed coating services on more than three million field joints and has more than five hundred coating machines delivering its services worldwide.

RAE Coatings is the technological leader in the application of protective external coatings for offshore pipelines, delivering proprietary solutions for customers in essentially every key offshore market, including Brazil, Guyana, the Gulf of Mexico, West Africa, the North Sea, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The acquisition of RAE Coatings expands CRTS’ external field joint coating capabilities to deliver a comprehensive suite of services for pipeline and spool base customers worldwide, including specific services such as IMPP, EMPU, IMPU, PUF, flame spray PP/PE, patented rapid 3LPP/3LPE WehoCoat, and specialized custom coatings.

Bryan Kirchmer, President at CRTS, commented: “We are thrilled to add RAE Coatings and its employees to the CRTS organization. RAE Coatings’ global presence, proprietary technologies and seasoned, specialized workforce will enable us to provide a more complete, efficient corrosion resistance solution in support of customer projects worldwide. CRTS has been advancing field joint coating technology for more than 40 years, and we are proud to be the pioneers of untethered remote-operated robotic coating machines for internal pipeline coating applications. This acquisition now positions us better than ever to serve our customers across a broader set of services and across more geographies.”

RAE Energy has completed the sale of RAE Coatings to focus exclusively on expanding its nondestructive testing capabilities through Prime Inspections and UT Quality.

About CRTS Global:

CRTS is the world leader in internal and external field joint coating applications, serving customers globally in the energy and industrial sectors. With more than 40 years of pioneering advancements in robotic coating technology, CRTS specializes in providing proprietary robotic coating services for both onshore and offshore pipelines, refineries, and other plant piping systems. Headquartered in Dubai, CRTS operates from a network of offices in the Middle East, Asia, North America, and South America. CRTS’ extensive fleet of remote-controlled robotic equipment ensures projects are completed on time, within budget, and with exceptional safety and quality standards.

About RAE Coatings:

RAE Coatings, formerly a subsidiary of RAE Energy, has been a global leader in the application of protective coatings for offshore pipelines. The company specialized in innovative solutions that ensure durability and protection against corrosion, mechanical damage, and extreme temperatures. With major operational hubs in North America and Southeast Asia, RAE Coatings, has delivered advanced service capabilities and field execution to the energy and industrial sectors.

