Dubai: The Endowment and Minors Trust Foundation (Awqaf Dubai), has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lulu Retail Holdings, the region’s leading retailer, to establish new hypermarkets and supermarkets across Dubai.

The agreement was formalized today by Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of Endowment and Minors Trust Foundation (Awqaf Dubai), and Salim M.A, Director of Global Operations at Lulu Retail, in the presence of Essa Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Endowment and Minors Trust Foundation (Awqaf Dubai), Yusuffali M.A, Chairman of Lulu Group, and other senior officials.

Under this partnership, Lulu will collaborate with Awqaf Dubai on upcoming community projects, developing world-class shopping facilities to serve both residents and visitors. This initiative aims to enhance the retail experience while contributing to AWQAF’s broader social and economic objectives.

The first hypermarket under this collaboration is set to launch in Khawaneej-2 by mid-year, marking the beginning of a series of planned developments across the city.

Commenting on the partnership, Yusuffali M.A, Chairman of Lulu Group, stated: "We are honored to partner with AWQAF on this prestigious initiative. Lulu Group is committed to exploring all avenues of collaboration, ensuring a sustainable and world-class retail experience for Dubai’s residents and visitors."

As the No.1 full-line retailer in the region, Lulu Group continues its ambitious expansion drive, reinforcing its presence across the UAE and the wider GCC. This partnership underscores Lulu’s commitment to Dubai’s retail sector while aligning with AWQAF’s mission to promote sustainable community development.

About Lulu Retail

Founded in 1974, Lulu Retail is the largest pan-GCC full-line retailer in terms of selling space, sales, and store count, boasting a 50-year legacy as a trusted homegrown brand.

Lulu operates over 250 hypermarkets, express, and mini-market stores across six GCC countries, covering more than 1.4 million sq. m of retail space. It serves over 600,000 shoppers daily from 130 nationalities, sourcing products from 85 countries through its extensive global network, which includes a sourcing presence in 19 countries.

With a growing e-commerce platform spanning app, webstore, and partner channels, Lulu continues to strengthen its brand presence, expand its store network, and enhance customer loyalty across the GCC.