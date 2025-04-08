Muscat: With a keen focus on delivering customer-centric solutions, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, recently announced a limited-time offering, running from April to June 2025, featuring highly competitive profit rates across its suite of Sharia-compliant retail finance products. Spanning Auto Finance, Home Finance, and Personal Finance, this initiative reinforces the bank’s dedication to empowering customers with greater financial flexibility and ease in managing their financial commitments.

Commenting on the offering, Mr. Mohamed Al Ghassani, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Bank Nizwa, said, “The growing preference for Sharia-compliant financial solutions reflects a shift in consumer priorities, placing greater emphasis on transparency, and financial well-being. At Bank Nizwa, we have not only kept pace with this trend, but have also developed innovative, comprehensive financial solutions that are flexible and tailored to meet the diverse needs of our customers.”

He added, “Our financing structures are designed to support customers at every stage of their financial journey. By embedding value-driven strategies alongside competitive profit rates and flexible repayment options, we provide a transformative banking experience that seamlessly bridges Islamic principles with contemporary financial needs, all while adhering to the highest standards of Sharia compliance. This initiative is a testament to our relentless pursuit of service excellence and our dedication to empowering our customers to achieve their aspirations with confidence.”

Bank Nizwa offers structured financing models with optimized repayment terms, allowing customers to own a vehicle with greater ease. Customers can choose from salary transfer options or post-dated cheque, ensuring tailored solutions that align with their unique financial preferences. Similarly, its Home Finance solutions empower aspiring homeowners to acquire property through financing, thus providing them with financial stability and contributing to achieving their financial goals in a sustainable and secure manner.

Furthermore, the bank’s Personal Finance solution offers access to funds in a way that prioritizes customers' financial well-being. Meanwhile, the Buyout offering offers an efficient and cost-effective way to consolidate financial liabilities, enabling individuals to transfer their obligations to Bank Nizwa with ease, all while enjoying exclusive benefits.

To complement this initiative, customers availing these financing solutions will also benefit from an annual fee waiver for the first year on the Mastercard Titanium and Platinum Credit Cards, unlocking a plethora of exclusive discounts, offers and benefits specially curated to enhance their experiences. This reflects the bank’s commitment to adding value while ensuring convenient access to financial tools that align with customers’ lifestyles.

The bank invites interested individuals to take full advantage of this exclusive, limited-time offer and reap the significant benefits provided by these solutions. Staying true to its commitment to innovation, Bank Nizwa consistently develops products and services designed to meet the evolving needs of its diverse customer base, setting new standards in the industry. This latest offering further solidifies the bank's standing as a reliable financial partner for those seeking security and flexibility through solutions that align with their values.