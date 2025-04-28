Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SentinelOne, a global leader in AI-powered security, announces its participation at GISEC Global 2025 (6-8 May) at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The company will highlight how AI-driven cybersecurity is transforming threat detection, response, and prevention across enterprise, and showcase its Singularity Platform, an AI-powered solution that brings together endpoint, cloud, and identity security in a single, cohesive platform.

SentinelOne will also present Singularity Hyperautomation, which enables security teams to connect, automate, and accelerate workflows without writing a single line of code. Moreover, purpose-built for the autonomous SOC, SentinelOne's AI-SIEM will also be on display, delivering real-time, exabyte-scale analytics using adaptive models that go beyond static rules to detect and respond to threats instantly.

A recent report by the UAE Cyber Security Council and CPX highlights that over 223,800 assets hosted within the UAE are potentially vulnerable to cyber-attacks, with half of the critical vulnerabilities remaining unaddressed for over five years. Misconfigurations account for 32% of these incidents, followed by improper usage and unlawful activities at 19%. Sectors such as government, finance, and energy are identified as primary targets for malicious actors. The financial implications are equally concerning, with the Middle East recording the second-highest data breach costs globally. Additionally, the region has witnessed a 58% increase in ransomware activity, underscoring the escalating risk landscape.

“Digital transformation across the Middle East has expanded attack surfaces, exposing organizations to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats,” said Meriam ElOuazzani, Senior Regional Director, META, SentinelOne. “With ransomware on the rise and critical vulnerabilities left unpatched for years, traditional security is no longer enough. Our unified, AI-powered platform helps organizations modernize their defenses, cut response times, and stay ahead of today’s evolving threat landscape. GISEC is not just a trade show us; it is a launchpad for innovation, partnerships, and leadership.”

Returning to GISEC, Purple AI brings enhanced capabilities – natural language prompts, automated investigations, and smart summaries – that streamline threat detection and amplify analyst productivity, while ensuring data privacy. SentinelOne will also demonstrate Singularity Cloud Security for real-time protection across hybrid environments, and Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) which defends against identity-based attacks with autonomous detection and rapid remediation across Active Directory and Azure AD.

Senior executives from SentinelOne will host live demos, expert-led sessions, and interactive experiences at Stand C110 in Hall 6. Attendees can participate in “Mortal vs. Machine,” a unique experience that pits human analysts against SentinelOne’s AI platform, showcasing AI-driven security's unmatched speed and accuracy. Visitors to the booth can experience firsthand how these solutions empower security teams to detect, investigate, and respond to threats faster – all with greater precision.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments – trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™.