Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SentinelOne, the AI-native cybersecurity leader, announced Managed AI Defense, a groundbreaking new offering developed with Pax8, the leading cloud commerce Marketplace for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Designed to close the cybersecurity gap for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), Managed AI Defense delivers the same powerful, AI-driven protection trusted by the world’s largest organizations, now in a simple, cost-effective package any business can access.

SMBs face the same relentless cyber threats as Fortune 500 companies but often without the budget, people, or expertise to fight back. Managed AI Defense changes that. With per-endpoint pricing as a single skew and an all-in-one security suite, MSPs and MSSPs can now bring cutting-edge threat prevention, detection, and response to businesses that have long been underserved.

“Attackers don’t discriminate by company size and neither should world-class security,” said Tracy Ryan, AVP, Global MSSP/MSP at SentinelOne. “This launch means that every business, no matter how big or small, can harness the power of AI to protect what matters most. Together with Pax8, we’re helping MSPs and MSSPs deliver real security outcomes for SMBs who deserve the same peace of mind as the enterprise giants.”

Managed AI Defense combines SentinelOne’s market-leading endpoint detection and response (EDR) with its market-defining Purple AI security analyst, managed threat hunting, and vulnerability management, all fully integrated and easy to manage. Partners can further customize protection with optional add-ons like MDR, Remote Forensics, and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), ensuring every customer gets exactly what they need to stay ahead of evolving threats.

Managed AI Defense will also simplify licensing, helping MSPs stand out in an increasingly crowded market. The new per-endpoint model allows partners to deliver stronger protection, clearer pricing, and greater ROI for customers, while simplifying deployment and billing.

“Pax8 and SentinelOne share a mission to empower MSPs with solutions that deliver real security outcomes,” said Oguo Atuanya, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. “SMBs deserve the same level of protection trusted by Fortune 500 companies, and now our partners can provide exactly that, with minimal complexity, and more opportunities to grow their businesses.”

Managed AI Defense will launch first with Pax8, with plans to expand to other aggregators and Master MSPs in the coming months. It’s designed for smooth adoption and easy scale:

A one stop shop Marketplace enables a clean, seamless, deployment path, straightforward billing, and gradual onboarding.

Partners can add optional SKUs to tailoring the solution to fit each customer’s unique needs.

No disruption for current Pax8 customers, existing deployments remain as-is.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments - trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™.