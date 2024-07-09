Dubai, United Arab Emirates - When it comes to Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP), customers have plenty of choices, and they are choosing SentinelOne. The global leader in AI-powered security announced that it is once again among the highest-rated vendors in the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms report. As of July 1, over 1,600 end users provided reviews of Sentinel’s Singularity Platform in the EPP market on Gartner Peer Insights, the undisputed leader for Enterprise software and service buyers, and 95 percent said they would recommend the solution to prevent and protect against security threats.

Transforming Cybersecurity

SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform is the first AI-Security platform to protect the entire enterprise and empowers organizations of all sizes across industries to defend against any threat with the world’s most advanced AI-powered, autonomous capabilities. Professionals across industries give the platform high marks for its innovative capabilities delivered in a single management console with one unified agent that protects their organizations now and in the future.

Second to None

One Manager of IT Infrastructure for a healthcare mentions that: “The detection capabilities of the product are second to none with the hybrid approach using both AI/ML, behavior heuristics and definitions provide a higher pre and post detection rate than any other product in the space across almost all areas, not to mention the XDR functionality.”

An All-in-One Solution

"SentinelOne Singularity is an all-in-one solution, providing a wide level of security for modern-day cyber attacks: Easy to deploy and manage, AI and ML are working even online and offline to mitigate all kinds of malware files and ransomware attacks," says a Technical Consultant for an IT company.

More than just Endpoint Protection

Beyond XDR, the intelligent, autonomous Singularity Platform harnesses the power of data and AI to protect every attack surface. According to a Security Analyst in the banking sector, "The SentinelOne platform is really powerful and does much more than just EDR. It's smooth, quick, and full of usable data and insights."

Proven, Real-World Protection

Ranked number one in detection and protection in the latest MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations: Enterprise, the Singularity Platform provides 100% protection, detection and real-time response with zero configurations. "We were advised by this software following a cyber-attack, and the hackers recommended this type of solution,” says a Director of IT for a retailer. “I was immediately seduced by the simplicity and also the good reaction of this tool."

Of the vendors reviewed as part of the 2024 Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms, SentinelOne received an overall score of 4.8 out of 5 across the board for its product capabilities, and 75 percent of responders gave the company five stars based on 480 reviews as of April 2024.

“At SentinelOne, we are helping enterprises reduce complexity and optimize costs, while significantly enhancing their security posture, and we are pleased to be recognized by customers for our efforts and the value we deliver,” said Bryan Gale, Vice President, Product Marketing, SentinelOne. “With the Singularity Platform, security teams can protect their organizations from modern attacks and consolidate disjointed ecosystems of subpar solutions to drive superior outcomes.”

To learn more about SentinelOne’s AI-powered security solutions and the transformation they are driving for enterprises around the world, click here.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the world’s leading autonomous AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments—all trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.