Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Malware attacks are becoming more sophisticated, and as business increasingly moves to the cloud, companies need to up their defenses to protect against them. With SentinelOne, they can. The global leader in autonomous cybersecurity today announced the launch of its Cloud Data Security product line and the general availability of the first two products within it: Threat Detection for Amazon S3 and Threat Detection for NetApp. These products are designed to help organizations using Amazon S3 object storage and NetApp file storage to detect and prevent the spread of malware across their cloud environments and enterprise networks. The offerings are part of the Singularity™ Cloud product family and complement SentinelOne’s existing Cloud Workload Security product line that enables customers to detect, investigate, and automatically remediate threats on their servers and containers across their public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud environments.

A Modern Approach to Modern Threats

Both cloud object storage and network-attached storage devices contain volumes of data vital to business and protecting it is critical. However, with the number of files and objects often in the millions or billions, strict latency and performance requirements on storage associated with operational workloads, and malware continuously evolving, this isn’t easy to do.

“Files can come from any number of sources, including employees, customers, partners and vendors. And modern cyber attacks readily evade traditional solutions designed to secure them,” said Ely Kahn, Vice President of Product Management, Cloud Security and AI/ML, SentinelOne. “Our latest solutions take an equally modern approach to ensure cloud storage and workloads remain malware free.”

Cloud Security Simplified

Leveraging the industry-leading threat detection technology that SentinelOne has deployed on tens of millions of endpoints, Threat Detection for NetApp and Amazon S3 automatically scan every file added to NetApp and object to Amazon S3 storage for file-born and zero-day malware. If a malicious file is detected, SentinelOne automatically remediates and quarantines it, keeping buckets clean and users safe.

“As our organization continues to adopt cloud-based storage solutions, maintaining the security of data stored in S3 Buckets has become a top concern,” said Deno Morgan, Senior Director of Information Security at recruitment advertising platform JobTarget. “By combining cutting-edge technology, automation and real-time malware scanning with SentinelOne’s AWS S3 scanning, our IT and business teams can spend more time focused on strategic tasks, while also strengthening the security of our systems.”

Key Features:

Among the key features of the Threat Detection for NetApp and Amazon S3 products:

No files or objects leave the customer’s environment; scanning is done locally

SentinelOne’s advanced machine learning engines to detect known and unknown malware

Configurable policy-based coverage and response automation

Single console experience for managing endpoint, cloud workload, identity,

and cloud data security products

Built for performance, autoscales to support the most challenging environments

Threat metadata, including malware source

File fetch of quarantined and encrypted threats

File quarantine / unquarantine

File exclusions and user block list

Reviewed and certified by NetApp and Amazon Web Services (AWS)

“The threats our customers face constantly evolve, and as they continue to use Amazon S3 to accelerate their businesses, they are looking for cloud-native, scalable security solutions that can help defeat those threats,” said Chris Grusz, Managing Director, Technology Partnerships for AWS. “Innovative security partners like SentinelOne are key to helping our shared customers meet their security and compliance needs, as well as their innovation and business objectives. Together we continue to lean forward and deliver solutions that outpace the evolving cloud security landscape.”

To learn more about SentinelOne’s Cloud Data Security products and the value they can deliver for your organization, click here.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the leader in autonomous cybersecurity. SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Over 10,000 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com