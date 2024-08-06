Dubai, United Arab Emirates – SentinelOne , a global leader in AI-powered security, today unveiled a series of new Purple AI, Cloud, Endpoint and Identity innovations to the company’s market-leading Singularity Platform. Announced at Black Hat 2024, the new offerings and capabilities all leverage the industry’s most advanced generative AI technology, modern secure-by-design single-agent architecture, and most performant data lake to protect organizations against attacks across any surface, from endpoint and identity to the cloud.

“Our latest innovations are designed to give security teams the ability to see everything, already prioritized and contextualized, so that they can stay ahead of attacks and strengthen their security posture across every surface from a single platform,” said Ric Smith, Chief Product and Technology Officer, SentinelOne. “This is the future of enterprise security, and SentinelOne is leading the way in delivering it today.”

New Natural Language Alert Summaries and Alert Query Support with Purple AI

Seamlessly embedded throughout the Singularity Operations Center, Purple AI, the first AI security analyst, now provides natural language alert summaries – including alerts from third party vendors who may themselves require their own portals – so analysts can easily view and understand the details of their alerts across their environment. Analysts can further query alert information using natural language to get information such as total reported alerts, unassigned critical alerts, and more, and get quick answers right within their investigation notebooks.

Continued Innovation in Cloud Security with Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM)

Available on the Singularity Platform as part of Singularity Cloud Native Security, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) helps organizations manage and control access rights to cloud resources. With this innovation, customers can leverage the leading cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) to detect risky and over-privileged human and machine identities, pinpoint toxic permission combinations and curtail risk from privilege escalations with greater speed and efficiency. With out-of-the-box detection content created by the SentinelOne Research team, security analysts are equipped to immediately deploy pre-built, advanced detections in their environments, saving time and resources.

Expanded Capabilities for Endpoint and Identity Protection

SentinelOne provides visibility and alerting with simplified installation, deployment, and management of a single agent across endpoint security and identity use cases to enforce all security policies without the need for any additional infrastructure. With new, built-in deception features, the unified agent provides real-time, fake credentials to attackers when passwords are extracted and raises endpoint protection levels.

Additionally, to further prevent identity-based risks, SentinelOne announced a new compromised credential protection feature that constantly monitors the dark web for security breaches related to third-party vendors, in addition to checking for weak or banned passwords uploaded by customers.

Extended Security Posture Management (xSPM)

A new capability delivered as part of the Singularity Platform, xSPM provides real-time insights into vulnerability and misconfiguration that security teams can use to drive enterprise-wide visibility and control across cloud, endpoint, identity, and third-party risk. Intelligent scoring and contextual assessment ensure teams effectively prioritize risk, with integrated guidance and native remediation to accelerate decision-making and improve security posture.

AI SIEM

Built on the Singularity Data Lake, Singularity AI SIEM empowers customers to replace costly, cumbersome legacy SIEM solutions to secure their entire organization with an infinitely scalable, automated and blazing fast AI-powered platform for all their data and workflows.

SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform leads the MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations: Enterprise, providing 100 percent detection and #1 Real-World Protection. For three consecutive years, the company has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms and was ranked number one in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms . Customers attest to the benefits of the platform, naming SentinelOne as a 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms report and providing a 95% recommendation rate on Gartner Peer Insights.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading global autonomous AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments—all trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.