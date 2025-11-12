Dubai (UAE) – HE Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs in the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, along with a senior delegation from the Ministry, visited Schneider Electric’s Dubai office and flagship Impact Building globally, The NEST. Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries and members of the Gulf leadership team from Schneider Electric accompanied the visitors on a guided tour of the climate innovations and energy automation solutions showcased at The NEST, a living prototype of how offices can be climate-resilient, digitally intelligent, and emotionally attuned to the people who inhabit them.

The NEST is a recipient of the SmartScore Platinum Certificate for Smart building performance and digital infrastructure, as well as more recently, the LEED ID + C Platinum Certificate for interior sustainability and energy efficiency and the WELL Equity Certification for Health, inclusivity, and occupant well-being. Schneider Electric’s Dubai office hosts an Innovation Hub exemplifying the company’s leadership as an energy technology partner driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes.

Offsetting 572 metric tons of CO₂ annually, the equivalent of taking 120+ cars off the road, The NEST achieves 37% reduction in energy consumption compared to conventional buildings, a crucial win for Dubai, where cooling to overcome extreme temperatures, can consume up to 70% of building energy.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world’s most sustainable companies.

www.se.com

Discover the newest perspectives on energy technology on Schneider Electric Insights.