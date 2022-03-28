Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Selfdrive – Region’s largest car rental tech platform is expanding its geographical footprint by launching in Qatar and Bahrain after Oman. The move comes following the app’s growing popularity & success that will now cater to the needs of individual customers, business executives, visitors and corporates in Qatar and Bahrain markets, making it the 1st Super app to be launched in the region.

The company aims to acquire 50 - 65% of the digital rental market share in these markets with seamless customer experience and range of product offerings through the App. Selfdrive offers BD 10 or QR 100 flat discount to its customers on their first booking as part of the launch offer.

On demand mobility is rapidly increasing in the region and users aged between 25 and 45 prefer to rent vehicles through Mobile App. Leasing and Lease to own through the dealerships / leasing companies are poised to increase in these markets and consumers can benefit through our App that offers quick and easy access to these products.

Selfdrive with its proprietary technology built inhouse, offers customer variety of vehicle selection directly from dealership based on customer requirement with a seamless user experience.

Using the app’s easy and convenient process of ‘Search – Select – Pay’ ethos, Selfdrive customers in the region including Qatar & Bahrain now have access to over 5,000 vehicles available for rentals starting from 1 day to 36 Months delivered to their doorstep. The longest available lease period is up to 36 Months, while Subscription (Micro lease) and LeasePro (lease to own) features are also available. When a customer Subscribes or leases through App, they have a full view of the instalments which helps in finding a car that best fits their financial requirements, with the option to drive a brand new car.

“Our expansion into Bahrain and Qatar is testament to our growing popularity and success, and an indicator of the changing landscape of the automotive rental market in the region and beyond. We plan to add further new markets in the Middle East and are actively looking at other regions globally as business goes from strength to strength. We offer unique access to dealer fleet across the region that a typical car rental would not. The app would provide a service that has eased several pain points that customers experience during the process of renting a vehicle, and as we continue to grow, we keep a sharp focus on providing a seamless experience for our customers,” says Soham Shah, CEO of Selfdrive.

When it comes to user experience, Selfdrive employs powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to customise the experience of every user depending on their preference of vehicle. This means customers do not have to wade through a list of cars that do not match their interest or requirements, and are immediately directed to the kind of automobiles that fulfil their needs. Brands currently on offer include Nissan, Infiniti, Renault, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Geely, Toyota, Mitsubishi, Kia among others. In fact, the number of brands on the App continues to grow, collaborating with over 20+ automotive brands and their dealerships listed.

Selfdrive, has plans to expand features in the app, with new functionalities on the cards for 2022. Customers would soon be able to trace the entire journey from the time they book the vehicle to the time it's delivered. In essence, they will have access to a real-time status update of their vehicle at any given moment right from the App.

Selfdrive has experienced stellar growth over the years and following expansion into Bahrain and Qatar, the company is now looking at Saudi and Kuwait markets. Further plans are afoot to venture westward into UK, Europe and the United States by the third and the forth quarter of 2022.

To experience the journey, customers can download the mobile application “Selfdrive – Car Rental” on Android & IOS or website https://selfdrive.bh and https://selfdrive.qa

*Source: AETOSWire