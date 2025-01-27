The partnership introduces Bestune’s lineup of car models to SelfDrive Mobility’s extensive subscription portfolio

Dubai, UAE – SelfDrive Mobility, a leading mobility tech company and market pioneer in car rental and subscription services across the Middle East, has announced an exclusive strategic partnership with the FAW Group, the parent company of the globally renowned Bestune brand. Known for their innovative automotive solutions, Bestune models will now be available in the UAE through Al Khalid Auto, the brand’s authorized dealership.

With this partnership, SelfDrive adds Bestune’s highly acclaimed models, including the Bestune B70 and Bestune T77, to its extensive lineup with subscription plans starting from AED1749 and AED1999 per month respectively. Customers now have a unique opportunity to experience the drive and enjoy the features, comfort of the car, and select the flexible options ranging from one to 12 months. This strategic move underscores SelfDrive’s commitment to dynamic, customer-centric innovation, solidifying its position as the market leader in the Middle East’s rapidly evolving subscription mobility space.

This collaboration aims to add a fleet of 1500 cars in the UAE and scale it up to 5000 cars across the GCC by Q4. This strategic partnership would revolutionize the regional automotive landscape by bringing Bestune’s cutting-edge vehicles to the forefront of the car subscription market, addressing the surging demand for flexibility, affordability, and convenience in on-demand mobility.

Valen Yang, Deputy General Manager of FAW Bestune Global and Chief Operations Director for the Middle East & African Region, emphasized the importance of this collaboration. He says, “By integrating our next-gen Bestune models with SelfDrive’s platform, we are redefining accessibility to high-quality vehicles in the region. This partnership aligns with FAW’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions.”

This collaboration will help customers to benefit from seamless access to Bestune vehicles on a user-friendly digital platform that offers flexibility and affordability.

Andrew Squires, CEO of Dealerships at Al Khalid Auto, said, “At Al Khalid Auto, we strive to bring exceptional automotive experiences to the region. Partnering with SelfDrive allows us to meet the evolving customer preferences while reinforcing Bestune’s presence in this competitive market.”

Soham Shah, CEO of SelfDrive Mobility, said, “This partnership with FAW Bestune Global and Al Khalid Auto demonstrates our shared vision for revolutionizing the mobility sector. This collaboration opens up new possibilities for brands to offer their fleet directly to new potential customers, creating a unique market access. This innovative approach to access new markets together and making an impactful and meaningful difference is what excites us all along with delivering premium, flexible solutions that create value for customers, manufacturers, and dealers alike.”

This agreement signifies an important milestone in the evolution of the car subscription market in the Middle East. It underscores the growing importance of flexible mobility solutions and highlights the increasing role of strategic partnerships in shaping the industry’s future.

SelfDrive Mobility, established in 2017 in the UAE, has rapidly grown into a leading car rental and subscription platform, offering smart mobility solutions with maximum flexibility. With operations across UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, KSA, UK, Ireland, and Turkey, Selfdrive Mobility has served over 1.5 million customers from 95 different nationalities. The platform provides unique access to more than 100 car models from 50+ renowned brands directly from dealerships, ensuring a perfect match for every customer's need