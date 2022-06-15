The partnership aims to reinforce the healthcare sector’s development, delivering programs and training comparable to the best in the world

SEHA trainees will be eligible to sit the Royal College’s certification exams and receive Fellowship designation

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has partnered with Royal College Canada International (RCI) to support SEHA’s application for obtaining Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada accreditation across its facilities and programs beginning with Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), Tawam Hospital (Tawam).

Under this agreement, signed on 15 June 2022 at SEHA, RCI will provide the necessary support and infrastructure to support SEHA and its facilities in achieving its academic goals and objectives in line with the Royal College’s accreditation standards.

RCI will facilitate and support SEHA and its facilities in applying for the accreditation by providing experts to advise and guide in developing and supporting SEHA and their programs; providing faculty development courses and workshops; scheduling and organizing Royal College accreditation activities, curriculums and reviews; and overseeing and managing accreditation maintenance.

In addition, SEHA trainees who have successfully completed all their Postgraduate Medical Education (PGME) training in a Royal College accredited program will be permitted to sit the specialty and subspecialty certification exams of the Royal College. Moreover, SEHA trainees passing both the written and practical components of the certification exams will be eligible to receive Royal College certification and Fellowship designation, subject to the Royal College’s policies and procedures.

Saeed Al Kuwaiti, Group Chief Executive Officer at SEHA said: said: “This partnership is part of a bigger plan, supporting the development of health professionals in Abu Dhabi, as part of SEHA’s unwavering commitment to attract and retain the brightest talent. By providing our facilities and staff with the opportunity to improve their skills through these accredited courses, we aim to develop not only our staff’s capabilities but ultimately enhance patient safety and quality improvement initiatives.”

Dr. Susan Moffatt-Bruce, CEO, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada President and CEO, Royal College Canada International, said: said: “Today, the Royal College has signed an agreement with SEHA that will guide our collaboration, which aims to enhance postgraduate medical education in Abu Dhabi. I am excited by the opportunities we have identified and the prospect of learning from each over the coming years. The Royal College values our relationship with SEHA, and we are confident our collaboration will have a positive impact on resident training, faculty development and patient care.”

Dr. Moffatt-Bruce added, “Through our collaboration with SEHA, we extend our support to postgraduate trainees to improve access to sub-specialization and fellowship training opportunities. The Abu Dhabi health sector, underpinned by the Department of Health, has seen remarkable successes in recent years. Through the government’s efforts to further bolster the sector’s development and deliver services and outcomes that are comparable to the best in the world, we anticipate and welcome a successful and fruitful partnership and look forward to extending our program to SEHA’s facilities and distinguished practitioners.”

Dr Ghanem Al Hassani, Group Education Director at SEHA added: “At SEHA, we continuously work to provide opportunities for our physicians to develop and excel to reach their full potential. Through this partnership, we look forward to implementing RCI’s standards and building communities of practice through knowledge sharing and support for now and years to come. By obtaining the Royal College accreditation across its facilities and programs, we will establish a long term academic platform which will equip our physicians with capability to get benefit from the international academic opportunities and expand the infrastructure of specialties and subspecialties in the Emirate.”

RCI delivers customized educational programs and services that improve the practice of medicine around the globe. RCI is a non‑profit organization and the international contracting arm of The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, the national professional association that oversees the medical education of specialists. Active in more than 30 countries, RCI establishes academic collaborations with organizations and institutions abroad that seek to improve the quality of postgraduate medical education and training. To deliver its programs, RCI relies on both staff and Royal College Fellows — certified medical specialists recognized as experts in their field.

