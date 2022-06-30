Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jaheziya, the UAE’s largest and most comprehensive training initiative established on December 19, 2020. The agreement was signed at SEHA’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi with the goal of fostering cooperation between the two entities to develop educational and research activities that would benefit SEHA’s 14000 employees.

With SEHA’s ongoing commitment to education and the overall development of its employees’ skills and knowledge, the agreement with Jaheziya outlines education focused activities that would foster growth and enhance competencies through seminars, workshops, and events. Moreover, clinical and non-clinical trainings for healthcare providers are set to take place targeting physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, and administrative teams. Internationally accredited training programs on first-aid life support, trauma, and disaster management are also embedded as part of the joint plan.

Dr. Adel Alshamry, Chief Executive Officer at Jaheziya said: “We are thrilled to kick-off our educational and research agreement with SEHA to foster growth and advancement across Abu Dhabi’s healthcare landscape. By joining forces with SEHA, Jaheziya is able to contribute to the long-term success of healthcare providers’ capacities which would positively impact the community.” Dr. Alshamry added: “Part of the agreement includes offering educational consultancies and advisory services to beneficiaries as well as facilitating placements of trainees in the right positions. When trainings are put into practice, healthcare providers are able to apply what they learned in real-life situations resulting in greater outcomes.”

As for research cooperation efforts, SEHA and JAHEZIYA will initiate knowledge exchanges in both clinical and non-clinical areas and will also set a focus on service improvement efforts. Research methodology workshops will also come into effect and projects themed around healthcare innovation will be launched.

Saeed Al Kuwaiti, Group CEO SEHA, said: “We are proud to announce our five-year agreement with JAHEZIYA. It serves as a foundational part of SEHA’s mission of providing staff with abundant and contemporary learning opportunities to empower them to take charge and adapt to constant changes in healthcare. Being future-forward is a deeply ingrained value for SEHA, and JAHEZIYA’s training expertise will help bring our common vision into fruition.”

As the agreement comes into effect, both SEHA and JAHEZIYA will continue to explore new opportunities for cooperation in academics, research, and quality improvement. With both entities adopting an innovative approach supported by the value of constant progress; the agreement is set to contribute to the growth of human talent in the UAE and healthcare excellence in the region.

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae