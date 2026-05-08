Dubai, UAE; Seez, a Dubai-based pioneer in automotive AI, has entered a strategic collaboration with AutoData Middle East, the region’s gold standard for OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) data, to enhance predictive capabilities within AutoData’s platform, AutoData Analytics.

As part of this collaboration, Seez’s advanced AI models will power the Future Residual Value (FRV) module within AutoData Analytics. By applying Seez’s proprietary algorithms to AutoData’s extensive datasets, the partnership delivers more accurate and forward-looking residual value predictions, helping automotive stakeholders make smarter pricing, inventory, and investment decisions.

Seez, which was acquired by Pinewood.AI in 2025, has been building residual value intelligence since 2017, when it first launched RV modeling as one of its earliest monetized capabilities. Over the years, these models have been continuously refined through real-world deployment and direct work with regional OEM offices, including Hyundai and Jaguar Land Rover. This sustained focus has made Seez’s forecasting models more accurate and commercially relevant, supporting the company’s expansion into broader ecosystem integrations such as AutoData Analytics.

Residual value intelligence enables OEMs, dealers, and mobility businesses to analyze value retention, track price movements, forecast depreciation, and assess broader market health. These capabilities support stronger profitability, reduced operational risk, and more confident decision-making across the automotive lifecycle, from pricing strategy and leasing, to remarketing and fleet planning.

“Our goal has always been to turn raw data into a competitive advantage,” said Tarek Kabrit, CEO of Seez. “This partnership is about putting proven predictive models into the hands of more automotive businesses, directly within the platforms they already use.”

“Seez’s strength in AI-driven residual value modeling adds a powerful layer to our platform,” said Nour Abu-Safe, Head of Insights & Reports. “AutoData Analytics translates millions of data points into actionable insights, making complex automotive data easier to use at scale.”

This collaboration reinforces both companies’ commitment to advancing automotive intelligence, combining trusted data with proven AI to deliver practical, high-impact insights to the market.

About Seez:

Seez is a Pinewood.AI company and a global leader in automotive AI, operating across 25 markets. Since launching the industry’s first AI dealership assistant, Seez has redefined the retail lifecycle through its flagship CARS ecosystem. The company’s mission is to accelerate dealership performance and customer loyalty through a sophisticated, data-first suite of AI solutions. For more information, visit Seez.co

About Pinewood Technologies Group PLC:

Established in 1981, Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (Pinewood.AI) is a leading cloud-based full-service technology provider to automotive retailers and OEMs. Pinewood.AI’s system is a market-leading automotive intelligence platform, which has been developed collaboratively with dealers and OEMs to provide secure software across sales, aftersales, accounting and CRM. With headquarters located in the UK and North America, Pinewood.AI serves a global user base spanning over 36 countries and has long-standing partnerships with over 50 OEM brands. Previously part of Pendragon PLC, in 2024 Pinewood.AI became an independent entity following the sale of Pendragon’s UK Motor and Leasing divisions to Lithia Motors Inc, one of the largest automotive retailers in North America. In February 2025, Pinewood Technologies Group PLC acquired Seez, an automotive AI & ML company. LON: PINE, OTCQX: PINWF For more information, visit Pinewood.AI

About AutoData Middle East:

AutoData Middle East, part of the Skelmore Group, is a leading provider of vehicle data and history reports across the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain. Since launching in the region in 2010, the company has become a trusted source of accurate automotive intelligence supporting insurance, vehicle transactions, and dealership operations. It was recently recognized as AI-Based Estimating Solutions Provider at the 2024 InsureTek Golden Shield Excellence Awards. For more information, visit Autodatame.com