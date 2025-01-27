Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Seef Properties signed a lease agreement with Mirza AlHelli and Sons B.S.C. to open a new branch of AlHelli Supermarket at Seef Mall – Muharraq. The agreement was signed by Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf, and AlHelli Chief Executive Officer, Shaker AlHelli.

Al Helli’s flagship venture, the 3,834 sqm supermarket will be located on the first floor of Seef Mall – Muharraq. It will showcase a modern design with sleek aisles, offering a wide variety of products ranging from fresh produce to household essentials, in addition to a selection of organic and local products for a seamless shopping experience. Opened in 2015, Seef Mall - Muharraq serves as a shopping and entertainment hub, offering a strategic location near the waterfront and Arad Fort, along with a curated selection of reputable brands and diverse dining experiences.

Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf said: “This agreement is in line with our commitment to fostering commercial activity as we continue to play an active role in advancing economic development and enhancing Bahrain's retail sector. We aim to enrich shoppers’ experiences by offering a comprehensive destination that combines convenience with excellence, reflecting our dedication to offering quality shopping options that support local brands and catering to the aspirations and preferences of our visitors.”

AlHelli Chief Executive Officer, Shaker AlHelli, said: “We are happy to announce that a new branch of Al Helli Supermarket branch will open soon at Seef Mall – Muharraq. We look forward to serving the local community with a wide range of high-quality products. Our new branch will be a valuable addition to the mall's waterfront location, offering a comprehensive shopping experience that lives up to the trust of our customers.”

Founded in 1975, AlHelli Supermarket has transformed from a small local store into one of the fastest-growing retail businesses in Bahrain. The opening of this latest branch expands its network to a total of 14 locations, serving customers throughout the Kingdom.

About Seef Properties:

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 and is a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse since 2007 with its operations headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.