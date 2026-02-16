Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Seef Properties B.S.C. (trading code: SEEF), listed on Bahrain Bourse, announced its financial results for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Company recorded net profit and total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the parent company amounting to BD 2.12 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to BD 1.41 million in the same period of the previous year, representing an increase of 50.18%.

This increase was mainly attributable to the positive performance of investments in joint ventures compared to the previous year, in addition to the continued control of operating expenses and maintaining them within prudent levels, as well as a reduction in financing costs resulting from effective management of profit rates. Income arising from the sale of part of one of the Company’s subsidiary assets, in addition to a decrease in losses resulting from the fair value remeasurement of assets compared to the previous year, also contributed to supporting net profit.

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders of the parent company reached 4.53 Fils during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.08 Fils in the same period of the previous year. Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 amounted to BD 3.13 million, compared to BD 3.10 million in the same period of the previous year, reflecting an increase of 2.51%.

For the financial year ended 31 December 2025, the Company recorded net profit and total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the parent company amounting to BD 5.94 million, compared to BD 5.61 million in the same period of the previous year, representing an increase of 5.96%. Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders of the parent company for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 reached 12.96 Fils, compared to 12.23 Fils in the same period of the previous year.

Operating profit for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 amounted to BD 11.52 million, compared to BD 12.32 million in the same period of the previous year, reflecting a decrease of 6.45%.

Total equity attributable to shareholders (after excluding minority interests) increased by 1.01% for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 to reach BD 163.48 million, compared to BD 161.85 million in the same period of the previous year. Total assets increased by 0.36% to reach BD 177.78 million for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, compared to BD 177.14 million in the previous year.

Based on these financial results, the Board of Directors resolved to submit a recommendation to the General Assembly of shareholders to distribute cash dividends at a rate of 10% of the nominal value of the share, equivalent to 10 Fils per share, amounting to a total of BD 4.52 million after deducting treasury shares. The Board also recommended allocating an amount of BD 170,000 for donations and community service.

Commenting on the financial results, Mr Essa Mohamed Najibi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Seef Properties, said: “The results for 2025 reflect the Company’s ability to manage its business with high efficiency in light of changing economic and operating conditions, while maintaining a strong financial position and stable operational performance. This was achieved through tangible progress in the implementation of key development projects in line with market requirements and the expectations of tenants and visitors. We continued to focus on enhancing asset quality and adopting well-considered investment decisions that balance sustainable long-term returns with the interests of shareholders. The Board also ensured steering the Company towards promising growth opportunities through an ambitious business model that reinforces Seef Properties’ position as one of the leading players in the commercial real estate development sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

He added: “During the coming phase, the Board will continue to monitor the implementation of the approved strategic priorities, with a focus on regional expansion, maximising the value of the existing asset portfolio, and investing in the high-potential opportunities made available through expansion in the Saudi market, while building on the strategic partnerships established during the past year. In this context, the Board expresses its appreciation for the continued support of the Government, the trust of shareholders, the cooperation of partners and customers, and the efforts of work teams that contributed to achieving these results.”

For his part, Mr Ahmed Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties, said: “The year 2025 represented an important milestone in the Company’s journey, as we focused on translating strategic plans into tangible achievements in development and asset management, enhancing the resilience of the business model in line with rapid changes in the retail and entertainment sectors. With regard to the existing asset portfolio, we continued to implement a business plan aimed at improving asset efficiency and enhancing the experience of tenants and visitors. Development works are ongoing in accordance with the approved comprehensive plan for Seef Mall – Seef District, ensuring business continuity and enhancing the Mall’s readiness to be relaunched with a new modern identity by the end of 2027, in addition to the completion of the Fraser Suites Seef refurbishment project.”

He further said: “At the financial level, the results for 2025 demonstrated improved operating efficiency and the Company’s ability to manage costs, with operating profit showing positive change compared to the previous year, alongside effective management of operational requirements. Net profit reflects a positive trend in light of the outcomes of the development initiatives implemented during the year, while we remain focused in the coming phase on translating projects under execution into improved financial performance and enhanced returns that support stable dividend distributions and strengthen the Company’s ability to capitalise on qualitative opportunities.”

The Chief Executive Officer added: “The Company achieved prominent progress in the areas of sustainability and digital transformation through the implementation of solar energy projects across four of the Company’s main destinations, joining the ‘Kafa’a’ programme, and developing operational systems and data integration, contributing to improved energy efficiency and sustainable operational performance. During the year, we also continued to implement our community partnership and social responsibility initiatives in support of youth, education, sports and national initiatives, reaffirming the Company’s leading role in this area.”